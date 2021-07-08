 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Catholic Exorcist Inadvertently Helps Deists and All Freethinkers!

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   2 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 43751
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Johnson

Catholic exorcist battling imaginary texting demons
Catholic exorcist battling imaginary texting demons
(Image by New York Post)   Details   DMCA

Mark Twain wrote, "Against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand."

Roman Catholic exorcist Monsignor Stephen Rossetti (pictured above) has given Deists the ammunition/material needed for an assault against the ungodly, harmful, deadly, and irrational nonsense of Christianity. Specifically against an essential pillar of Christianity - fear.

Fear is fundamental to Christianity and to all of the "revealed" religions. Fear of death is the most powerful recruitment tool for the clergy. This is because they teach people to fear God who, they claim, casts people into Hell to be tortured for eternity. This anti-God teaching is seen in the writings of the anonymous author of the Gospel of Luke, who at 12:5 wrote that Jesus taught people to fear God because God can kill your body and throw you into Hell where Satan and his demons will burn and torment you.

This weapon in the arsenal of the clergy of fear of Satan, demons and devils greatly benefits the clergy. Rossetti wouldn't have a job as an exorcist if it wasn't for these clergy-created fictional evil beings. He has written a book that spreads this fear of imaginary clergy-created creatures and which benefits both Rossetti and his employer, the Roman Catholic Church, financially.

In his ridiculous new book, Diary of an American Exorcist: Demons, Possession, and the Modern Day Battle Against Ancient Evil, Rossetti claims that one man he was performing an exorcism on had his eyes change color from blue to yellow and his pupils shrunk down to pinpoints. Rossetti claims the man looked "like a hissing snake." (This claim is being made by a man who makes his living promoting a "revealed" religion that claims a snake talked and traveled upright, so it should be taken with a ton of salt!) Another man's eyes, according to Rossetti, turned jet black. He said this convinced him the man was possessed by a demon.

Rossetti not only claims demons turn the eyes of the people they possess different spooky colors, but that those darn demons are now sending text messages! This is a great source of laughter! He wrote about a young woman whom he claims was possessed by demons. Rossetti alleges that her demons would send "snarky" text messages to the woman's father! To exorcise the texting demons from the young woman, Rossetti would say to the woman, "I claim you for Christ Our Savior by the sign of the Cross." The woman would respond with, "I belong to Jesus." Each time she said that, according to Rossetti, "Satan would burn a cross into her [skin] many times until finally he was cast out." Rossetti also stated that the crosses Satan allegedly burned into her skin have since disappeared! I guess Rossetti expects us to take it on faith that he is telling the truth. Without faith/gullibility in large numbers of people, the "revealed" religions will fall. Deism helps people to remove their gullibility, which then causes the gift from their Creator of innate reason to rise to the top, which liberates them from the fear-based and ungodly "revealed" religions. As active Deists, we really do have it in our power to begin the world over again!

Another gift to Deists and to all freethinkers, which empowers us to use humor and laughter to enable people to break free of the mental and spiritual chains put on them by the "revealed" religions, is found in the Bible itself, at Matthew 27:50-53. According to this piece of "holy" scripture, when Jesus died on a cross on a Friday afternoon, dead people who were buried in cemeteries around Jerusalem came back to life and hung out at their graves until Sunday morning when Jesus also allegedly came back to life. At that time, according to this comical and nonsensical Bible story, the zombies from the cemeteries went into Jerusalem and "appeared unto many." Here's an in-depth article about this bizarre Bible claim. And here's a Deism eBooklet with many other cases of unintentional comedy in the Bible and in the Quran!

The revolutionary and Deist Thomas Paine let us know an effective way we should deal with the harmful nonsense of Christianity and of all the various "revealed" religions. In The Age of Reason, The Complete Edition Paine wrote:

"Nonsense ought to be treated as nonsense, wherever it be found; and had this been done in the rational manner it ought to be done, instead of intimating and mincing the matter, as has been too much the case, the nonsense and false doctrine of the Bible, with all the aid that priestcraft can give, could never have stood their ground against the divine reason that God has given to man."

It's important to keep in mind that although the beliefs and teachings of Christianity have foolishness and humor in them, they are also very harmful and even deadly. For example, people, including children, get seriously injured and even killed, through exorcisms, as well as because of religious teachings and beliefs in faith healing.

We need to take to heart this important and life-improving principle from Marie Curie:

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Johnson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Michele Bachmann Exposes the Deadly Superstitions of the Religious Right

Join the US Military and Die For Israel

Ronald Reagan: The Father of the Debtor Nation

Religious Right Attacks Elizabeth Edwards' Deism

Should Religions be Held Accountable for Their Promises?

Was C.S. Lewis, Author of Mere Christianity, an Intellectual?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Bob Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 43751
(Member since Jan 15, 2010), 10 fans, 130 articles, 329 comments, 6 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

It's time for humanity to move above the ancient fear-based religions and their harmful superstitions. Humor is a great way to accomplish this!

Progress! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 8, 2021 at 11:09:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 6 fans, 58 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1874 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The humor, Bob Johnson, is in your premature certainty, as revealed in your phrase: "according to this comical and nonsensical Bible story."

The problem I see is that you don't know what you don't know. While I, too, believe in the power of humor to accomplish feats nothing else could, your unquestioned belief in your assumptions is a good example of absurd and laughable self-contradiction.

If you wish, see Ken Wilber's work for a much wider, comprehensive point of view.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 9, 2021 at 1:06:30 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 