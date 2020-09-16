 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/16/20

Capitalism, Assange, And More Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

Message Caitlin Johnstone
From Caitlin Johnstone Website


Capitalism will keep getting more and more unjust and exploitative until people force its end. You can try making it about elite globalist conspiracies and corrupt governments all you want, but ultimately it's really just capitalism following its natural and inevitable course.

This is why I often avoid making our world's problems about specific individuals; our world's problems are not about specific individuals. You could get rid of all the individuals currently screwing us and if you kept the same systems they'd be replaced almost instantly.

People whose ideology prohibits them from admitting capitalism is responsible for humanity's existential crises need to make up other reasons for those crises. It's the globalists. It's the Jews. It's corrupt politicians. No, it's just capitalism doing what capitalism has to do. There are no specific groups or individuals you could eliminate from the equation to make capitalism move in a healthy way. As long as depravity is profitable and human behavior is driven by profit, humanity will always necessarily follow a depraved trajectory.

This doesn't mean criticisms of individuals are invalid, they're just not striking the root. Get rid of all the elites poisoning the world today and if you leave the same systems in place we'll find ourselves getting screwed by the Whateverski family and some guy named O'Donnell.

So many of the popular theories in today's conspiracy circles ultimately boil down to "Oh no, the elites are ruining the capitalism!"

No they're not. They are perfectly embodying it.

~

The Assange case is this generation's Nelson Mandela moment. Get on the right side of it or be forever judged by history.

~

Every news outlet and every journalist who is not speaking out for Assange with urgency and force is admitting they have no intention of ever challenging power in any meaningful way; they're saying this trial poses no threat to them. They are admitting they are propagandists.

~

It's so interesting how all these pedantic little transnational legal quibbles about Assange and WikiLeaks can be stitched together into a prosecution whose end result just so happens to look exactly the same as powerful governments imprisoning a journalist for exposing US war crimes.

~

The Assange trial looks different when you realize it's actually just a collaborative performance by the US and UK governments to explain why it's good to jail journalists for telling the truth.

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician.
 

Jerry Lobdill

Caitlin,

I agree with all your indictments and observations in this piece and others like it, but learned nothing useful from them. The takeaway seems to be "We are all f*cked up. Ain't it awful?"

I much prefer your pieces that inform us of matters that we can act on with some probability of improving the situation. We don't need discouragement.

You are a great writer. We need your analyses, so please continue encouraging us to take whatever remedial action is available.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 5:01:45 PM

Peter Barus

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Stating the obvious is sometimes the only way it gets that way. Spot on, again, and well-stated. Hopefully it will now be obvious to many more people who have been pissing into the wind endlessly repeating the president's name in hopes that this will make him go away.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 6:16:56 PM

Brad Fuller

I have a bone to pick with Ms Johnstone. First I believe she is a limited hangout, never getting at the real truth of matters for too long a time period in which she could - should have discovered and written much much closer to the truth of matters.

The Assange story for one lacks logical interpretation. Am I the only one that sees the logical fallacies that the world's clandestine agencies could not oust him from his supposed sanctuary, or cut off his internet access for close on seven years? All the while allowing mainstream, controlled and controllable celebrities to flesh out the rouse. It begs the question but I'll leave this one here.

Capitalism, the reinvestment of the surplus, is the natural economic system of humanity. Where it gets off on the wrong track, which Ms. Johnstone never quite gets to, has to deal with the monstrous monetary system and its entourage of cronies, corporate and governmental, at its core and who gets to appropriate that surplus. The 'ism' points directly to that appropriation.The balancing of capitalism fails because of the imbalance human kind has allowed to take place in the construct of capitalism with regards to law and societal morals and ethics. Fix the monetary system of all money being created as interest bearing debt all owed to a tiny subset of metaphysical mistakes and the world would right itself to a much greater degree faster than Ms Johnstone could defend by omission the current monetary paradigm. Fix the law, especially around the nature of trusts and foundations and the hoarding of wealth and the power generated by wealth and its use to further ensconce that grip and watch human kind explode towards its true destiny. Fix the moral temperament of humanity, best achieved with the proper instruction of up and coming generations and any slippage towards baser instincts is heavily thwarted.

There I fixed it for you Ms Johnstone.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 2:35:18 PM

