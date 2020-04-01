COVID-19 Treatments may soon be available..if they're allowed to be



It's been clear to anyone who follows the data objectively that hydroxycloroquine + Z-pac, and now, according to pioneering treatment performed by Dr. Zalenko, who has treated 100s of patients in New York City, Zinc too, is the most highly effective treatment available to wipe out the disease in the most vulnerable population.

But note what both Doctor Zelenko and France's Prof. Didier Raoult are saying about late intervention: the "cocktail" will NOT work once the lungs are ravaged with illness and damaged beyond repair. The cocktail will prevent the virus from doing that until the body's immune system can clear the virus, e.g. with young people - whom Dr. Zelenko defines as under 60, the body will fight the virus off on its own. And, as he says, the drug hydoxycloroquine is not "candy" so he doesn't want to prescribe it unless it is warranted. But if it is a matter of days before an elderly or immunocompromised patient is put on a ventilator - from which, he says, 40-50% will never survive and the rest will have permanently damaged lungs - the choice is dramatically clear. The cocktail is a life-saver. FWIW: I know a doctor on the front lines in Brooklyn and she says if a patient has Covid-19 without lung issues, they will live (the virus also attacks the gastrointestinal system and heart, etc.), but if they have lung problems they will die.

We live in a different age, and not just with modern medicine. People like 79-year old Dr. Fauci are from the old school.

That is no longer good enough.

We cannot wait for prestigious journals to do peer-reviewed articles in their monthly publications, or for 3-phase, multibillion dollar, double blind studies to rule out "bias." The viral load will not respond to placebo effects or observer bias. People do not stay off the ventilator because they are given a sugar pill. It is actually unethical to withhold valuable treatment to patients who will become critically ill without any other viable treatment. These traditional approaches only cement in place Big Pharma and the equally compromised FDA. We should virtually ignore any pharmaceutical company that says they will not start testing until September, as Johnson and Johnson said yesterday of their vaccine. It will be great to have a vaccine someday, but we must have treatments that work...yesterday. As Dr. Zelenko said, the danger is that our creaky, insufficient, cut-down healthcare system (my adjectives, not his) will simply collapse, or that so many caretakers will get sick themselves, that it will not be functional.

The cocktail costs $20 for the necessary 5-day treatment. Other possible treatments, like making an anti-viral serum out of recovered patients' anti-bodies - a cure that goes back to the 19th century - are also promising, though limited by the number of recovered patients who are willing and able to give blood to derive the plasma from - are also urgently needed.





That's the problem; there is no money to be made in a $20 treatment. If we allow the Dr. Fauci's of the world and Big Pharma and Big Bureaucracy to hijack these treatments, we will be responsible for the largest crime against humanity since the holocaust, for it's not just who the virus will kill, but who will die from the rapidly approaching Great Depression II. The economy cannot be brought back with money alone if people are not allowed to work, or are afraid to. Eventually, the bankruptcies and diseases of despair will kill more than the virus ever will. The rate of recovery from a depression increases exponentially for every month the economy is shut down. After a month, it may take 2 months to recover. After two months, it may take 8 months. After 4 months, it may take years...or never. Some people may never return to the lives they knew, even if they never get sick. Some businesses will never reopen, through no fault of their own. Dr. Zelenko seems to be aware of that too, in his video.

One more thing. The person interviewing Dr. Zelenko is none other than New York City's former Mayor, Rudolph William Giuliani. Some say he's gone over to the "Dark Side" because he's become such an unapologetic supporter of President Trump, whom many blame for responding too slowly to the coronavirus threat. I say, as Dr. Zelenko does too, that it's great the president is pushing for the cocktail cure, even if he's only heard a bit about it, and only has a "hunch" it'll work. We can't afford to do things the old way. And that includes putting political grudges over medical solutions.