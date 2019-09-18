 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Brett Kavanaugh farce is proof that justice is dead in America

From Phildelphia Inquirer

Brett Kavanaugh
Brett Kavanaugh
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Guardian News)   Details   DMCA

Once upon a time in Washington, the Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service was doled out to U.S. Justice Department lawyers and other federal agents who did yeoman's work in putting away some of the baddest guys out there from human traffickers in the D.C. metro area to the chief terrorist who attacked the American consulate in Benghazi.

In 2019 under the warped leadership of an AG in William Barr who's turned out to be Donald Trump's much-sought-after Roy Cohn it's the bad guys who are being rewarded, for doing the blatantly political and unjust work of rapidly ramming a poorly vetted Brett Kavanaugh onto the U.S. Supreme Court. The "distinguished service" of 100 or Justice Department lawyers who were pulled off their other important cases in the fall of 2018, it turns out, was to shape a probe that would obfuscate rather than illuminate the flawed-from-Day-One Kavanaugh nomination and execute the greatest cover-up of the 21st century.

The contours of that cover-up became clear this past weekend with the first excerpt from a new book by two New York Times journalists who spent a year reinvestigating Kavanaugh's confirmation fight, including the explosive allegations of sexual assault and misconduct by the federal jurist when he was a D.C.-area high schooler and an underclassman at Yale.

Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, the reporters behind The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation, found seven people who could offer strong corroboration for Deborah Ramirez, Kavanaugh's Yale classmate who alleged that the future Supreme drunkenly thrust his penis at her when they were both freshmen in 1983.

Those seven people were never questioned by the FBI, in a probe that was severely crimped by the long political arm of Donald Trump's administration. Nor did federal agents question the respected head of a D.C.-area nonprofit, Max Stier, who told senators he'd witnessed a similar incident at Yale to the alleged Ramirez assault. GOP senators never called Ramirez to testify. And no one got to the bottom of Kavanaugh's murky personal finances, either.

A year after Kavanaugh's confirmation when Christine Blasey Ford riveted the nation with her emotional testimony that Kavanaugh had, with a friend, covered her mouth, groped her, and tried to take her clothes off when both were attending suburban Washington high schools -- it's clear that large swaths of our supposedly representative government raced to injustice and that the hearings were a farce.

Will Bunch is author of the new "Tear Down This Myth: How the Reagan Legacy Has Distorted Our Politics and Haunts Our Future", published by Free Press, which examines the calculated effort by the modern right wing to canonize the 40th president
 

