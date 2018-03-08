Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Brazil's Socialism and Liberty Party Supports Boycott of Israel

Juliano Medeiros (detail), President of Brazil's Socialism and Liberty Party
(Image by wiki)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Brazil's Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL) passed a resolution reaffirming its support for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) measures. Brazil is one of the largest buyers of Israeli weapons and military technologies in the world.

According to a press release by BDS, Juliano Medeiros, PSOL's president, stated:

PSOL's resolution reaffirms the Brazilian Left's long-standing commitment to the Palestinian people and to the pursuit of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

and the Latin America Coordinator for the Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC), Pedro Charbel, said:

The BNC is heartened by the PSOL's reaffirmation of its support for the BDS movement for Palestinian rights. The party has heard the call from Palestinian civil society for a meaningful and effective expression of solidarity, and it has responded affirmatively. We hope the party and all its members will keep working to advance BDS in Brazil.

Brazilian authorities use Israeli armed vehicles to repress demonstrations in São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro's deadly military police, notorious for targeting poor Black and Brown people, receives training from Israeli companies. Brazil spends millions on Israeli weapons and military technology.

The Brazilian government should heed the call by Brazilians and Palestinians alike to stop trading in military weapons, technology and training with Israel.

Whether in Rio's favelas or in the occupied and besieged Gaza Strip, we are working together to defeat a global industry of injustice.

Meryl Ann Butler
 

