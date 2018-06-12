Aaron Banks, the billionaire who reportedly gave Donald Trump's team phone number to the Russian ambassador, is alleged to have been involved in collusion with Russia to rig the Brexit vote.This is buzzing on Twitter:
Sorry to interrupt the wall-to-wall hamburger and dictator coverage, but this a BFD. The billionaire who funded Brexit (Arron Banks) literally just told Nigel Farage in a live interview that "low level" Russian collusion maybe kinda sorta happened in the Brexit campaign. https://t.co/FXSKxz80hd-- Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) June 11, 2018- Advertisement -
RT @kelly2277: 👇HOLY SHIT BREAKING NEWS The spy that was kicked out of UK after Skripal poisoning was the SAME spy that connected Brexit Bo… at
— Nigel Tolley #FBPEU (@discreetsecure) June 12, 2018
RT @VICE: Everything you need to know about the bombshell report linking Russia to Brexit. https://t.co/kkWONdGPHn at https://t.co/kkWONdGPHn
— VALIENT HIMSELF (@ValientThorr) June 12, 2018
RT @TheDailyEdge: The three people in this picture with Donald Trump have now confessed to colluding with Russia to rig the #Brexit vote. h… at
— Joe Wise (@joepwll) June 12, 2018
RT @carolecadwalla: America! Remember @nigel_farage? Aka Mr Brexit?!? Friend of Steve Bannon, ally of Trump, star of Russia TV. Turns out g… at
— Brian Ferguson (@BrianFe36871872) June 12, 2018
RT @PaladinCornelia: There is now clear evidence of Russia-#BREXIT-Trump campaign collusion.
1. The Brits deserve to have a #BREXIT re-vo… at
— Daniel Martin (@marti431uew) June 12, 2018