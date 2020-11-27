Biden should give thanks to First Peoples for giving him the White House

From Nation Of Change
This Thanksgiving, Biden supporters can give thanks to Indigenous Peoples. But please don't blame them if Biden turns out to be a turkey
Joe Biden
For those of you who wanted to see Donald Trump skedaddled from the white house, this is the week you should be celebrating -- Thanksgiving giving thanks to Indigenous peoples for giving Biden the White House. The Native People's vote provided the margin for Biden in Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona.
