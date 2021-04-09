 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/9/21

Betsy DeVos Takes Her Assault on Public Schools Back to the States

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 29155
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Nichols
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)

From The Nation

A DeVos-backed group is pouring money into a statewide education race in Wisconsin, which will be decided Tuesday.

Betsy DeVos
Betsy DeVos
(Image by Gage Skidmore from flickr)   Details   DMCA


Betsy DeVos did not succeed in dismantling public education during her four-year tenure as Donald Trump's secretary of education. That's because, despite the billionaire campaign donor's determined efforts, the federal government is not the primary battleground in the fight for the future of our schools. Most of those big battles play out at the state and local levels of government. So, now that she's on the outs in Washington, DeVos is taking her crusade back to states such as Wisconsin -- where she and her allies are conniving to influence Tuesday's election for state superintendent of public instruction.

The choice is between an ardent advocate for public schools, Jill Underly, and a supporter of the voucher schemes that are favored by DeVos and the billionaire donors who for years have attacked teachers and the unions that represent them, Deborah Kerr.

The Wisconsin fight is the first statewide test of popular sentiment since Democrat Joe Biden replaced Republican Donald Trump as president, in a shift that moved DeVos out of the Department of Education. Technically, this is a nonpartisan race. In reality, the lines are clearly drawn in a state that is one of the most closely divided political battlegrounds in the nation.

Wisconsin voters will decide a classic battle that pits teachers and the unions that represent them against the DeVos-backed American Federation for Children. The federation is aggressively attacking Underly, pouring over $200,000 into an expensive broadcast and digital advertising campaign. At the same time, out-of-state donors who share DeVos's views have been shoring up Kerr's campaign, which is endorsed by former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, a longtime DeVos ally who earned national attention for his moves to cut funding for public education, divert tax dollars to private schools, and assault the rights of teachers to organize on behalf of fair pay and improved education standards.

Walker got beat in 2018 by Tony Evers, who as the state's longtime superintendent of public education stood up to the conservative governor and worked with the Wisconsin Education Association Council and the Wisconsin Federation of Teachers to try to protect schools from the onslaught. But Walker's allies still control both houses of the gerrymandered state legislature. If Kerr wins, they will have an ally in a key position influencing the debate over education -- as will DeVos and the national groups that have worked so hard to influence policies in the states.

It will be a different story if Underly prevails. Her values align with those of Evers and with educators who recognize the need, as Underly says, "to disrupt the systems of inequity that plague our public schools."

The union that Sadlowski works with, Madison Teachers Inc., is enthusiastically backing Underly.

"Underly has distinguished herself as the only candidate who understands the importance of closing the achievement gaps, and the policy changes needed for ensuring strong and vibrant unions as the foundation in the equation," says Sadlowski. "Systems and structures that provide strong employee protections, positive supports and meaningful voice in decision making are fundamental components in rectifying the persistent moral wrongs in our public education system. Deborah Kerr's candidacy, her political sponsors, are the very culprits who have exacerbated racism, hatred and bigotry in our state and nation. [A] Kerr victory will send a signal that the health of our state's democracy, our children's future, remains in critical condition."

Sadlowski is right about the threat Kerr poses. The DeVos-backed candidate has run an embarrassingly tone-deaf campaign that earned national headlines for the candidate's response to a question from Madison Payton, a doctoral candidate in educational policy at New York University who hosts the Race Through Education podcast. "When was the first time someone called you the n-word?" asked Payton in a tweet that, he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "sought to engage with Black and brown people who have experienced trauma from whiteness and white supremacy."

Kerr's comments stirred an outcry. Payton said he was "disappointed that a white person, let alone a candidate for a very important position in education would think that it is appropriate to use her experience in this space made for us." Madison School Board member Savion Castro described Kerr's tweet as a "perfect example of white educators' profound failures to understand the isolation, alienation, and disenfranchisement our Black and Brown students' experience in our education system."

Kerr's initial response to the criticism was to block people who objected to her tweet. She then deleted her account.

The uproar seems to have damaged Kerr's candidacy. But she has remained in the running, with support from Walker and other conservatives, and with infusions of cash from out-of-state supporters of vouchers and foes of unions.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Nichols Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Paul Ryan? Seriously?

Scott Walker's Austerity Agenda Yields 'Worst Job Losses in US'

What the Hell Is Wrong With Paul Ryan?

The Koch Brothers, ALEC and the Savage Assault on Democracy

GM's Plant Closures Confirm the President is a Liar and a Fool

The Deafening Silence of the Republican Field in the Wake of the Planned Parenthood Shooting

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 