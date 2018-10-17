- Advertisement -

Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz, Second Debate, plus larger alarming insights about our political world

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qDBS_sOaZ4

- Advertisement -

Great also to watch this: .cbsnews.com/live/

(and particularly the comments by the brilliant Evan Smith, Founder and CEO of the Texas Tribune)

Bits of this debate are also now available here, for example, if you search the related YouTube choices:

- Advertisement -

TEXAS DEBATE: O'Rourke says Sen. Cruz has troubling record on confirming judges

.youtube.com/watch?v=fpXUQsEGtW4

Beto explains how this is all working so well: "this isn't rocket science. Democracy is thousands of years old. About the polls, who knows what the truth is? I listen directly to those people in those 254 counties."

U.S. rep. Beto O'Rourke on Inside Texas Politics, a great discussion

.youtube.com/watch?v=qVXkDVdXUjg



>>

3rd debate in the works? from the Houston Chronicle:

- Advertisement -

Behind the scenes, the two campaigns have continued to negotiate another potential debate Thursday as part of a previously scheduled CNN town hall in McAllen. After a joint town hall fell through, O'Rourke accepted an invitation to appear separately, along with a rally headlined by Los Tigres del Norte, a popular norteño group.