Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz, Second Debate, plus larger alarming insights about our political world
Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qDBS_sOaZ4
Great also to watch this: .cbsnews.com/live/
(and particularly the comments by the brilliant Evan Smith, Founder and CEO of the Texas Tribune)
Bits of this debate are also now available here, for example, if you search the related YouTube choices:
.youtube.com/watch?v=fpXUQsEGtW4
Beto explains how this is all working so well: "this isn't rocket science. Democracy is thousands of years old. About the polls, who knows what the truth is? I listen directly to those people in those 254 counties."
Behind the scenes, the two campaigns have continued to negotiate another potential debate Thursday as part of a previously scheduled CNN town hall in McAllen. After a joint town hall fell through, O'Rourke accepted an invitation to appear separately, along with a rally headlined by Los Tigres del Norte, a popular norteño group.
Cruz, turning down CNN's invitation for his own separate town hall, proposed Sunday that the town hall in McAllen be formatted as a debate.
"If we are going to spend an hour on national cable news discussing and debating the issues important to Texas voters, we believe it should be on a stage with our opponent," Cruz campaign manager Roe wrote to Mark Preston CNN, executive director of political programming.
Most recent polling in the race has given Cruz a high single digit lead, with the average margin going into Tuesday's debate favoring the Republican incumbent by 7 points, according to Real Clear Politics. Nevertheless, the Cook Political Report recently moved the Senate race's rating from "Lean Republican" to "Toss Up.""Look, all you've heard from Senator Cruz is what we should be afraid of," O'Rourke said in Tuesday's debate. "It's a campaign based on fear" I want to bring people of Texas together."
>>