 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Beto O'Rourke vs.Ted Cruz, Second Debate ~ What this Race Symbolizes ~Trump Tweets "Beto is a Flake"

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 7 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   4 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 10/17/18

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (26 fans)
- Advertisement -

Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz, Second Debate, plus larger alarming insights about our political world

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qDBS_sOaZ4

- Advertisement -

Great also to watch this: .cbsnews.com/live/

(and particularly the comments by the brilliant Evan Smith, Founder and CEO of the Texas Tribune)

Bits of this debate are also now available here, for example, if you search the related YouTube choices:

- Advertisement -
TEXAS DEBATE: O'Rourke says Sen. Cruz has troubling record on confirming judges

.youtube.com/watch?v=fpXUQsEGtW4

Beto explains how this is all working so well: "this isn't rocket science. Democracy is thousands of years old. About the polls, who knows what the truth is? I listen directly to those people in those 254 counties."

U.S. rep. Beto O'Rourke on Inside Texas Politics, a great discussion

.youtube.com/watch?v=qVXkDVdXUjg

>>

3rd debate in the works? from the Houston Chronicle:

- Advertisement -
Behind the scenes, the two campaigns have continued to negotiate another potential debate Thursday as part of a previously scheduled CNN town hall in McAllen. After a joint town hall fell through, O'Rourke accepted an invitation to appear separately, along with a rally headlined by Los Tigres del Norte, a popular norteño group.
Cruz, turning down CNN's invitation for his own separate town hall, proposed Sunday that the town hall in McAllen be formatted as a debate.

"If we are going to spend an hour on national cable news discussing and debating the issues important to Texas voters, we believe it should be on a stage with our opponent," Cruz campaign manager Roe wrote to Mark Preston CNN, executive director of political programming.

Most recent polling in the race has given Cruz a high single digit lead, with the average margin going into Tuesday's debate favoring the Republican incumbent by 7 points, according to Real Clear Politics. Nevertheless, the Cook Political Report recently moved the Senate race's rating from "Lean Republican" to "Toss Up.""Look, all you've heard from Senator Cruz is what we should be afraid of," O'Rourke said in Tuesday's debate. "It's a campaign based on fear" I want to bring people of Texas together."

>>

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 322 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2462 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I welcome further dialogue on these issues, and look forward to seeing the results of all our hard work the day after the November midterms. Check out this interesting video with 16 supporters, 8 for each candidate, in one room discussing them. Please judge for yourself what is really going on here....



What Happens When 16 Beto O'Rourke And Ted Cruz Supporters Debate In One Room (HBO) The Senate race between Ted Cruz and his challenger, Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, has become a symbol of the battle over a state that Democrats have ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: VICE News) Permission Details DMCA



Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 at 12:14:27 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 322 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2462 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
There was at one point earlier a great video interview with Beto and the Editorial Board of the Dallas Morning News. It seemed to disappear; why I don't know. I will try to find it and re-post it, if possible. So on the following comment below with the strange error message, you could just do a video search on google using key words from the description.

These interviews with editorial boards can become very important, if and when the board endorses the candidate, one of the ancillary advantages and benefits of supporters writing to editorial page editors.


From commons.wikimedia.org: End Citizens United web ad for Beto O'Rourke {MID-319081}
End Citizens United web ad for Beto O'Rourke
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) Permission Details DMCA



Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 at 1:46:44 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 942 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I listen to what people are saying and just shake my head. What has become of common decency? No one flees their country because of good things happening there. Why did the original immigrants come? Then why did they go out and kill the Native Americans? Why do we kinda call the US a Christian country and by our behavior break every one of the Ten Commandments? Jesus overturned the tables of the merchants because of their hypocrisy.


I went to a panel discussion given by migrant workers who picked the vegetables in California. Long, hard work with little to no down time. With the clamor that they should leave, the panels response was, we will give up our job to any American who wants to work these fields. Eleven Americans took them up on their offer. None of those Americans stayed longer than 2 weeks. I long for the day when everyone will recognize that we all belong to one human family. That won't happen, at least not until the Second Coming....

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 at 5:58:39 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 322 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2462 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Leslie Johnson:   New Content
So kind and so well said, Leslie. In the meantime, before the Second Coming, we can find decent leaders who are trust-able, not that every single decision we need to be happy with.


I know that this is above and beyond merely "crucial" when it comes to the issues I feel most strongly about, which is consumer protection and FDA reform.


You can't prevent illness by treating symptoms, and the same goes for the larger "body politic," that medieval term that is somehow still relevant today.


Only Joe Kennedy III and Beto came to Tornillo to lead the march against the detention of so many children, ripped from their parents' arms. That is true compassion.



Hundreds gather at the Tornillo- Guadalupe Port of Entry to show support for immigrant children On Sunday, June 17 hundreds joined Congressman Beto O'Rourke and other local leaders in the March to Tornillo.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Prospector Daily) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 at 12:54:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 