OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/1/19

Assange Sentenced 50 Weeks For Bogus Bail Charge

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website

Julian Assange is facing extradition to the U.S.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CGTN)

Following seven years of imprisonment at the Ecuadorian embassy fighting US extradition, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks behind bars for an entirely bogus bail charge.

Sky News reporter Jordan Milne live-tweeted events as they unfolded, reporting that Assange's defense argued that his fears of rendition and torture at the hands of the US government were well-founded. His life in the Ecuadorian embassy and the physical and psychological detriments which came with it were described, including deteriorated health and depression. The judge rejected his entire defense and delivered nearly the harshest sentence possible.

"Your continued residence in the Embassy has necessitated a concentration of resources, and expenditure of £16 million of taxpayers' money in ensuring that when you did leave, you were brought to justice," Judge Deborah Taylor told Assange upon his sentencing.

This is bulls*it. Assange's residency at the embassy never cost taxpayers a penny; it was the British government's decision to pour money into patrolling the embassy around the clock with police who had orders to arrest Assange on sight over a petty bail charge. It was the British government's decision to persuade the Swedish government not to drop its investigation in 2013 so that it could pursue the agenda to arrest Assange for US extradition.

Assange's residency didn't cost British taxpayers anything; the agenda to imprison and extradite a journalist for publishing facts is what cost taxpayers £16 million. There is one reason and one reason only that the British government saw fit to spend £16 million of taxpayers' money patrolling that embassy, and it wasn't because they really, really hate bail violations.

No, the one and only reason the UK government found it reasonable to invest £16 million in patrolling the Ecuadorian embassy is because it had an agenda to help the US war machine punish someone who embarrassed it. And now the cost of that UK government agenda is being used to justify nearly a year behind bars after years of arbitrary detention.

Julian Assange's sentence, for seeking and receiving asylum, is twice as much as the sentencing guidelines. The so-called speedboat killer, convicted of manslaughter, was only sentenced to six months for failing to appear in court.

WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 1, 2019

"Julian Assange's sentence, for seeking and receiving asylum, is twice as much as the sentencing guidelines," WikiLeaks tweeted. "The so-called speedboat killer, convicted of manslaughter, was only sentenced to six months for failing to appear in court."

The bail charge itself is entirely illegitimate. As scholar and WikiLeaks advocate Simon Floth explains, under British law bail is only legally breached if there's a failure to meet bail "without reasonable cause", which the human right to seek asylum certainly is. The UK itself was clearly unconvinced of its own authority to charge someone who was under political asylum for jumping bail, waiting a full nine days before issuing an arrest warrant in 2012.

After the Swedish government decided to drop its sexual assault investigation in 2017 without issuing any charges, Assange's legal team attempted last year to get the warrant dropped. The judge in that case, Emma Arbuthnot, just happens to be married to former Tory junior Defense Minister and government whip James Arbuthnot, who served as director of Security Intelligence Consultancy SC Strategy Ltd with a former head of MI6. Arbuthnot denied Assange's request with extreme vitriol, despite his argument that British law does have provisions which allow for the time he'd already served under house arrest to count toward far more time than would be served for violating bail.

Julian Assange's sentence is as shocking as it is vindictive. We have grave concerns as to whether he will receive a fair extradition hearing in the UK.

WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 1, 2019

All this of course pales in comparison to the far more grave threat Assange faces tomorrow, when his hearing for US extradition begins.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Stephen Fox

(Member since Jan 21, 2007)
Under those circumstances, I wonder why he didn't ask for a recusal of this particular judge? Are such things different from the US in the UK?



Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 6:04:46 PM

Richard Pietrasz

(Member since Jun 7, 2007)
Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content

Perhaps he asked for recusal, perhaps his attorney did not have sufficient time to dig up the dirt on the judge.


There are enough bad judges in USA that refuse to recuse, and it gets far worse in appeals courts. I have no reason to believe UK is any better.


There is good reason the right to a jury trial is contained in the Constitution. Unfortunately, US prosecutors know how to get away with denying that right.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 7:28:00 PM

lila york

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
  New Content

RUPTLY live streamed a 3 hour panel discussion on Assange's arrest from London - Assange's attorney, George Galloway, another mp and a former MI6 agent turned whistleblower. It is not archived yet but I will link it as soon as it is available. They were not optimistic about the outcome of the extradition hearing tomorrow - but urged all Brits to pressure their MPs. I will extend that and ask that all Americans call their reps and yell, no extradition.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12:29:28 AM

Patricia 0rmsby

(Member since Feb 14, 2008)
  New Content

So depressing! I think the only hope is to seek to elect someone in America who will "pardon" Assange.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3:11:25 AM

Devil's Advocate

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)
  New Content

Originally, Assange was only "wanted for questioning" in Sweden, which he complied with once in person, in Sweden, and again by invitation to come to the Embassy.

That invitation was not accepted for a couple of years, but eventually was. Still, no charges were filed.

I still don't get how any bail could have been set, when no charges were ever laid, and the only thing he was "wanted" for ("questioning") was satisfied.

All I see is simultaneous abuses of power, from 5 countries, who are all insisting there's nothing political about any of this. I can only assume all the judges he's going to be in front of, throughout this whole affair, are going to be completely corrupt and complicit with the States' wishes.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 5:42:57 AM

lila york

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

to your point-- honest ad assange

.youtube.com/watch?v=1efOs0BsE0g

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12:30:10 PM

Devil's Advocate

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)
Reply to lila york:   New Content

Yeah, I love those ads she puts out!

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 5:22:04 PM

Devil's Advocate

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)
Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

And, come to think of it, how is this bail under BRITISH law?! He hadn't been charged within that jurisdiction either.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 6:14:09 PM

lila york

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
  New Content

.youtube.com/watch?v=hW1Mwy9YZks


Last night's London panel on Assange imprisonment. no audio until the first speaker goes to the mic.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 4:28:01 PM

