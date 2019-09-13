 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/13/19

Assad Government Saves Christianity In Syria

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Mark Taliano
Message Mark Taliano

Voices from Syria
(Image by Mark Taliano)

Syria is being reborn, and its religious pluralism is being resurrected, sometimes literally from the ashes.

The ancient town of Maaloula, where Aramaic, the language of Christ, is still spoken, where St. Takla miraculously cured the sick, where NATO's takfiri terrorists committed massacres, and destroyed shrines, churches, and mosques, is yet again an example of the religious pluralism typical of the Levant.

Yet again it is attracting people from Syria, Lebanon, and beyond to its sacred sites, ensconced in the "land of the prophets."

The twisted ideology and barbarity of the West's terrorist proxies is gone now.

The Syrian Arab Army defeated Western imperialism here, and the Syrian government promises to continue its righteous fight until every inch of Syria has been liberated.

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Featured image is from the author

 

Author, Research Associate, Global Research


Website: marktaliano.net
Mark Taliano

Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014), 9 fans, 188 articles, 395 comments, 1 diaries
  New Content
Submitted on Friday, Sep 13, 2019 at 6:44:54 PM

Author 0
Dennis Kaiser

Author 10174
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 38 fans, 70 articles, 459 quicklinks, 5734 comments, 48 diaries
  New Content

But wait a minute. Our media tells me over and over Assad is an evil person. How could he allow religion to his nation?

Submitted on Friday, Sep 13, 2019 at 8:52:50 PM

Author 0
