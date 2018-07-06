 
 
Are the American people incurious?

Incurious-Merriam-Webster defines as, "not eager to know something, lacking curiosity, indifferent, uninterested, having no desire to learn or know more about something or somebody".

For sometime this writer has tried to discover some significant characteristic that could broadly depict the American people of today. Sure there's "conformity", political correctness, and a host of other characteristics too numerous to mention in this short piece.

For now the focus is on "incuriosity" of the American people particularly over what its government is doing in their name. Starting with people in a social context to what I see and hear in the public sphere, trains, buses, planes, theatre audiences, train stations, airports, restaurants from travels to New England, the Middle Atlantic, the South, Mid West to the far Pacific Northwest. From those observations I believe incuriosity, particularly over what their government is doing in their name in foreign affairs, hits the mark.

Now with the "Smartphone" revolution with so many transfixed with the electronic gadget before them seemingly texting frantically away, this obvious obsession with the latest cell phone technology makes one wonder what is going on with these people.

The following is certainly not scientifically significant, just one man's opinions from observing the world around him and the idea American people are generally incurious.

As said above it's about what's happening in the world, what their government is doing in their name i.e. initiating unnecessary wars and occupations, killing innocents in drone attacks and missile strikes, inciting coups in foreign countries, spending hundreds of billions on weapons-just to name a few of the actions initiated by "official" Washington that seems hardly ever mentioned much less discussed.

For sure there's legitimate criticism of Trump, his policy of separating children from their parents at the border with Mexico-recently rescinded-with the corporate MSM, the New York Times and the Washington Post, the cable TV networks and their talking heads droning on about this issue that has people right and left indignant about what the Trump administration has done, hitting a nerve with the American people believing separating families is un-American, so the people almost in unison shouted loudly this must stop.

Another thing that hits a nerve with the American people are the multiple deaths from school shootings. There are calls from liberals for Congress to enact stricter gun control laws but as always the NRA brings out the old saw "guns don't kill, people do" and besides they say the 2nd Amendment says people have the right to bear arms. Of course it doesn't actually say that. What it does say, "A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, must not be infringed".

But these issues have everything to do with tugging at people's emotions, them becoming unsettled and reacting to government policies and actions over the outrageousness of separating children and families. The same for the deaths of children in our public schools. Neither issue has anything to do with the American people being incurious.

For sure there are plenty of people who are curious aware of global warming and climate change, the man made increase in carbon dioxide levels from the burning of fossil fuels, the melting of glaziers, the death of coral reefs, the fury of hurricanes, tornados and weather generally with more severe droughts and torrential rains which according to the scientists in the know is directly connected since the beginning of the industrial revolution over the past 250 years. Yet there are plenty of deniers out there.

As to our wars I don't see the curiosity of the American people. Obama talked and believed in American exceptionalism and maybe people believe it is our right to interfere anywhere in the world. They've bought into the propaganda of bringing freedom and democracy to the countries we invade and occupy. Most of those people don't want us interfering in their countries. But so what. It's as if we say, "We know what's good for you even if you don't".

But I digress.

The lack of curiosity I believe is connected with the people not being vigilant.

Benjamin Franklin after the conclusion of the Constitutional Convention in 1787 a lady asked, "Well Doctor what have we got, a republic or a monarchy" to which Franklin replied, "A republic...if you can keep it".

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Lois Gagnon

Are they incurious or terrified of what they might discover if they become curious?


My experience in attempting to convey information about what this country is doing around the world is to be met with a visceral anger. Anger that is misplaced, but allows the incurious person to continue on with their feigned ignorance. It's so much easier than having to confront the powerful for their crimes.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 7, 2018 at 12:27:03 AM

