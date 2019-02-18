 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Are Homophobic Vatican Clerics Secretly Homosexual?

By       Message Thomas Farrell       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/18/19

Author 38575
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Persone LGBT e media nell'era dei diritti - LGBTs in the media
Persone LGBT e media nell'era dei diritti - LGBTs in the media
(Image by International Journalism Festival)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) February 18, 2019: Conservative American Catholics today feel under siege. The Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) in the Roman Catholic Church updated certain church teachings and practices. For example, Vatican II mandated that priests should celebrate the Mass in their vernacular language. However, to this day, certain conservative American Catholics prefer to have their priests celebrate the Mass in Latin which for historical reasons was the language in which the Mass had been celebrated for centuries.

Next, conservative American Catholics were distressed by the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade legalizing abortion in the first trimester contrary to the church's teaching against abortion. To this day, certain conservative American Catholics engage in fierce anti-abortion zealotry. At the present time, abortion appears to be emerging as a possible issue in the 2020 presidential election.

Next, conservative American Catholics were distressed by the priest-sex-abuse scandal and cover-up by bishops. The extent of priest sex-abuse is still being revealed as various diocese and religious orders post online reports of priest sex abuse going back decades.

- Advertisement -

More recently, conservative American Catholics joined conservative American Catholic bishops in opposing gay marriage.

To this day, certain conservative American Catholics argue that priests who abused underage boys must be gay. For example, Kenneth L. Woodward, who served for thirty-eight years as religion editor at Newsweek, makes this argument in his article "Double Lives: The Peril of Hypocrisy" in Commonweal, the lay-Catholic magazine (dated November 9, 2018):

https://www.commonwealmagazine.org/print/40277

- Advertisement -

Also see my OEN article "Is Kenneth L. Woodward Advancing a Conspiracy Theory About the Priest-Sex-Abuse Scandal and Cover Up?":

https://www.opednews.com/articles/Is-Kenneth-L-Woodward-Adv-by-Thomas-Farrell-Catholic_Homosexuality_Hypocrisy_Newsweek-181020-246.html

In Woodward's commentary, he also discusses the revelations about Theodore E. McCarrick, the former cardinal and archbishop of Washington, D.C., who was credibly accused of molesting underage boys years ago. As of February 16, 2019, Pope Francis has officially "defrocked" McCarrick that is, the pope has formally stripped McCarrick of his priestly identity and revoked church-sponsored resources like housing and financial benefits. But the pope's "defrocking" of McCarrick may not impress conservative American Catholics.

See the news story by Elizabeth Diaz and Jason Horowitz in the New York Times (dated February 16, 2019):

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/16/us/mccarrick-defrocked-vatican.html?emc=edit_na_20190216&nl=breaking-news&nlid=59613384ing-news@ref=cta

Now, to appear to be doing something, rather than nothing, Pope Francis called an unprecedented summit meeting from February 21-24, 2019, in Rome of the heads of each country's conference of bishops (e.g., the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops) to consider the priest-sex-abuse scandal and cover-up. To be sure, doing nothing further is not a viable option for the pope. (At the present time, Daniel N. DiNardo, cardinal and archbishop of Galveston-Houston, is the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.)

- Advertisement -

In anticipation of the pope's unprecedented summit meeting in Rome, Elizabeth Diaz published a lengthy feature story about gay Catholic priests in New York Times (dated February 17, 2019):

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/17/us/it-is-not-a-closet-it-is-a-cage-gay-catholic-priests-speak-out.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories@pgty...

However, on Thursday, January 21, 2019, the openly gay French journalist Frederic Martel's new book about the Vatican was released in eight languages and 20 countries. The English translation released in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada is titled In the Closet of the Vatican: Power, Homosexuality, Hypocrisy, translated by Shaun Whiteside (Bloomsbury Continuum). At the time of the 550-page book's release, 300 additional pages of notes were released online. Frederic Martel worked on this book for four years and interviewed more than 1,500 people in 30 countries, including 41 cardinals, 52 bishops, and 45 apostolic nuncios. This is remarkable access.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Matthew Fox's Critique of the Roman Catholic Church

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 