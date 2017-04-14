

Ted Postol

I spent a few minutes this morning confirming my suspicion that Theodore A. Postol's debunking of the US claim of a Syrian gas attack in Khan Shaykhun would be ignored by the MSM.

Here is the result of my Google search for "Postol" in the last month:

New York Times: 0

Washington Post: 0

CNN: 0

BBC: 0

The Guardian: 0

Suddeutsche Zeitung (German "paper of record"): 0

The Unz Review, which published the report (link above), like the other websites that link to or mention the report (e.g., antiwar.com, consortiumnews.com, paulcraigroberts.org, washingtonsblog.com) is on the list of "Sites That Reliably Echo Russian Propaganda."

Postol is no lightweight, and even his Wikipedia article mentions this latest report, so there is no excuse for the MSM to ignore it.

We do not really need this further proof that the MSM (and PropOrNot, or course) reliably echo CIA propaganda, but here it is.

Postol's report is presented objectively and argued convincingly, backed by hard data. Here are his conclusions:

"It is hard for me to believe that anybody competent could have been involved in producing the WHR report and the implications of such an obviously predetermined result strongly suggests that this report was not motivated by a serious analysis of any kind.

"This finding is disturbing. It indicates that the WHR was probably a report purely aimed at justifying actions that were not supported by any legitimate intelligence.

...

