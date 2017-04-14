Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Another Example of Real News Ignored

      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H4 4/14/17

From opednews.com: Ted Postol
Ted Postol
(Image by Ted Postol)
I spent a few minutes this morning confirming my suspicion that Theodore A. Postol's debunking of the US claim of a Syrian gas attack in Khan Shaykhun would be ignored by the MSM.

Here is the result of my Google search for "Postol" in the last month:

New York Times: 0

Washington Post: 0

CNN: 0

BBC: 0

The Guardian: 0

Suddeutsche Zeitung (German "paper of record"): 0

The Unz Review, which published the report (link above), like the other websites that link to or mention the report (e.g., antiwar.com, consortiumnews.com, paulcraigroberts.org, washingtonsblog.com) is on the list of "Sites That Reliably Echo Russian Propaganda."

Postol is no lightweight, and even his Wikipedia article mentions this latest report, so there is no excuse for the MSM to ignore it.

We do not really need this further proof that the MSM (and PropOrNot, or course) reliably echo CIA propaganda, but here it is.

Postol's report is presented objectively and argued convincingly, backed by hard data. Here are his conclusions:

"It is hard for me to believe that anybody competent could have been involved in producing the WHR report and the implications of such an obviously predetermined result strongly suggests that this report was not motivated by a serious analysis of any kind.

"This finding is disturbing. It indicates that the WHR was probably a report purely aimed at justifying actions that were not supported by any legitimate intelligence.

...

Next Page  1  |  2

 

http://sites.google.com/site/michaeldavidmorrissey/

Born in Washington, D.C., Ph.D. (linguistics) Cornell, B.A. Johns Hopkins (Romance languages), retired after teaching English as a foreign language at a German university for many years, still living in Germany.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Michael Morrissey

  New Content

As far as I can tell, OEN hasn't published anything about Postol's report yet either, so to remedy that, I did this quick survey.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 14, 2017 at 12:47:50 PM

Rob Kall

Editor-in-Chief
  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

We're happy to publish this, but OEN DID publish an article referring to Postol's report here three days ago.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 14, 2017 at 12:48:39 PM

Michael Morrissey

The reference to Postol in Kissin's article refers to the (similar) 2013 event.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 14, 2017 at 5:11:15 PM

PCM

  New Content

I appreciate this article highlighting Postol's report. Whether the chemicals in question were organic phosphates, chlorine, or bathtub sarin, and whether they were "innocently" stored or deliberately planted in the targeted warehouse, or deliberately released nearby, the most plausible reports and analyses I've seen strongly suggest that the incident at Khan Shaykhun was either an actively manufactured false-flag attack or an accident subsequently spun into a false-flag attack by Western media, likely with prompting from Deep-State/military-industrial-complex actors.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 14, 2017 at 5:43:46 PM

