An Ocean of Lies on Venezuela, with Abbey Martin

We need your voice to speak up against another U.S. war for oil. With Abby Martin from The Empire Files #Venezuela #Oil

The incisive, articulate, serious reporter, Abbey Martin, gives yet more background info on Venezuela. A country that you have to keep a watch on 24/7 if you want to stay up to speed on what kind of dangerous and tragic lunacy we are doing our best with, to add to our "regime change" list. A never-ending list, as I imagine most readers here well know.

Abbey talks with a fellow from the U.N. who makes reports on various countries, in this case I think it was eleven (11) reports, that were ignored while others were used and relied on, as dictated by convenience.

Let us give thanks to the hand of Uncle Sam, for monkeying around yet again in what should be a bona-fide agency helping to bring peace into the world.