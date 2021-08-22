 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

America's War of Choice

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 500573
Message Arshad M Khan

Twenty years ago the Taliban were in Kabul and controlled almost all of Afghanistan. There was some semblance of order after years of civil war and its attendant chaos. They also had a guest, who had chosen to make Afghanistan his base, an honored guest as he had helped the Taliban get rid of the Soviets and the Soviet backed regime. The man's name was Osama bin Laden.

Having hit the Russians hard, he turned his attention to the other great power. The subsequent loaded passenger jet attacks in Washington and New York on 9/11 have scarred American memories since then. President George Bush demanded the immediate surrender of bin Laden from the Afghan government.

At this point, a word about Pashtun culture. A guest is honored and a guest has protection, a tradition that has helped warring tribes to come to peace. Surrendering Osama bin Laden would have been the ultimate ignominy and a permanent stain on their honor; the Afghan government categorically refused. The inevitability has the makings of a Greek tragedy.

Had the Bush government understood Pashtun culture, they might not have given a public ultimatum. It tied both sides. In the event a full-scale attack on Afghanistan led to the ouster of the Afghan government and the disappearance of Osama bin Laden. It is arguable that a small special-forces raid would have surprised and captured him without harming Afghans, particularly as they had no part in the 9/11 attack on the US.

The cost of the war is estimated now at $2 trillion, which averages out to something like $300 million a day for 20 years. The war cost the lives of 2443 soldiers and the toll was considerably worse for Afghans. According to the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University, total Afghan deaths, direct and indirect, due to the war are 241,000 as of April 2021. Because of unexploded ordnance scattered across the country, the deaths are expected to continue. Add to this the consequences of environmental degradation made worse by the war, and the disrupting effects to occupations like farming, cultivation of trees, even the innocuous activities of day-to-day living, and it is not difficult to see why the natural death rate has also risen.

Before the war, it used to be said that a single mulberry tree could sustain an Afghan family for a year. The country was also renowned for nuts, particularly almonds and walnuts. However, the trees have been destroyed in the war and it takes many years for a newly planted tree to yield its bounty. Hence the move towards cash crops that can be harvested within months, especially opium despite its negative impact on society.

The U.S. has much to answer for in its wars of choice when the result is that the Afghan people are ranked last in the latest (2020) World Happiness Report and with the Taliban now in control we are back where we started. As Yogi Berra once put it, "It's deja vu all over again."

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 