 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez = AOK (very much so!)

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   2 comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (72 fans)
- Advertisement -

Note: I once again have trouble finding the video in the OEN Commons Search, but Dore encourages spreading his work widely and freely.

Jimmy Dore is one of my favorite political commenters. Insightful, funny as hell, hits major issues dead-on, either does a boatload of research or else has someone help with it. Very clear, easy to follow, and laugh at the same time.

As per others such as Lee Camp, or any video or podcast for that matter, I sometimes just "jump through" the video and get the main ideas quite easily. I recommend getting on the subscribe list to both these folks, and also not missing decent sounding videos or podcasts for lack of time.

- Advertisement -

This is on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and how she is shaking up the Democratic Party, big time, at age 28! Inspiring, and I only hope she keeps up the steam. Her twitter account has over 2,000,000 followers so far, exceeding Nasty Pelosi by a long shot, and she's only been in Congress for a week! I will be surprised if her tweets don't surpass the dRump's numbers in short order. She is actively kicking large butts in the "party"party being a most correct word for the "work" of the charlatans already there.

As long as I'm at it, here's another of JD's shows, this one on one of my favorite actresses who seems to miss the boat politically. As you may note, Jimmy is one passionate, serious progressive click here

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Daniel Geery Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 238 articles, 3441 quicklinks, 15312 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Another Jimmy Dore show highlighting someone to keep an eye on click here

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 at 9:48:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 238 articles, 3441 quicklinks, 15312 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

And yet another, with AOC smacking down dRump click here

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 at 10:25:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 