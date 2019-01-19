Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez = AOK (very much so!)

- Advertisement -

Note: I once again have trouble finding the video in the OEN Commons Search, but Dore encourages spreading his work widely and freely.

Jimmy Dore is one of my favorite political commenters. Insightful, funny as hell, hits major issues dead-on, either does a boatload of research or else has someone help with it. Very clear, easy to follow, and laugh at the same time.

As per others such as Lee Camp, or any video or podcast for that matter, I sometimes just "jump through" the video and get the main ideas quite easily. I recommend getting on the subscribe list to both these folks, and also not missing decent sounding videos or podcasts for lack of time.

This is on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and how she is shaking up the Democratic Party, big time, at age 28! Inspiring, and I only hope she keeps up the steam. Her twitter account has over 2,000,000 followers so far, exceeding Nasty Pelosi by a long shot, and she's only been in Congress for a week! I will be surprised if her tweets don't surpass the dRump's numbers in short order. She is actively kicking large butts in the "party"party being a most correct word for the "work" of the charlatans already there.

As long as I'm at it, here's another of JD's shows, this one on one of my favorite actresses who seems to miss the boat politically. As you may note, Jimmy is one passionate, serious progressive click here