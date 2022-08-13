 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/13/22

Aggressive behavior of Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia and Artsakh: what's next?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

At the beginning of the month Baku deployed troops to the borders of Artsakh and Armenia. Azerbaijani government unlawfully demanded to organize the traffic connecting Artsakh with Armenia through a different route instead of the six-kilometer Lachin corridor . From August 3 to 6, Azerbaijani Armed Forces repeatedly violated the ceasefire. The units used grenade launchers and unmanned aerial vehicles in the direction of the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army in the regions of the Sarybaba and Buzdukh mountains, as well as in the Mardakert region. As a result of the attacks, two Artsakh servicemen were killed and fourteen were wounded. The incidents were settled by the command of the Russian peacekeepers.

Meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan hastened to draw the public attention to the necessity of agreement on the details of the peacekeeping operation. Concrete steps in this direction have not yet been taken. As part of measures to de-escalate the situation, the peacekeeping forces are settled in some positions along with Artsakh Forces.

At the moment the situation in Artsakh is relatively stable. In some sections of the line of contact, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue to provoke the ethnic population of Artsakh into retaliatory actions, using firearms of various calibers.

The attack was organised less than a month after U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken repealed Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act on July 4. This section blocked direct military assistance to the Azerbaijani government. Aliyev interpreted Blinken's actions as a green light for aggression. Taking advantage of the fact that the American establishment is puzzled by the Ukraine and Taiwan issues, Aliyev resumed the offensive.

Official Washington does not directly comment on the aggressive actions of Baku. According to the statement of the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price, the intense fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh caused deep concern to the US leadership. Following the discussion of the conflict with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Blinken noted that America is ready to cooperate on a bilateral basis with like-minded partners as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group to facilitate the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In fact, the White House is increasing diplomatic activity in the region in order to oust the Kremlin from the South Caucasus region.

The Russian leadership is focused on solving such issues as the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the unblocking of transport communications. Moscow supports Yerevan in all available ways, preventing Baku from disarming the Artsakh Defense Army.

The likelihood of a resumption of full-scale hostilities is extremely high. Trampling on the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, Baku ignores the clause of the statement of November 9, 2020 on the transfer of prisoners of war. President Ilham Aliyev is blackmailing with military force and making unlawful demands on the Armenian side. The Azerbaijani military-political leadership is "creating" legitimate grounds for a new war. Armed incidents are tactical steps in this direction. It is also worth considering that Aliyev has been consistently trying to move the conflict to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for a long time.

Rate It | View Ratings

Aram Manukyan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

an American journalist with expertise in the history and politics of Caucasus region

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Position of Armenia to Syrian Conflict

What is the essence of interstate strife in Armenia?

Erdogan's Neo-Ottomanism as a Factor in the Escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict

The context of the Armenian-Russian relations. What we can expect? What to hope for?

The US State Department allocates $150 thousand to Armenia

Political background to the development of oil and gas production in Azerbaijan

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend