 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/14/21

Afghanistan: Taliban Victories Explain the Wisdom of US Withdrawal

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan %282015%E2%80%93present%29.svg .
Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan %282015%E2%80%93present%29.svg .
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA

As I write this column, the Taliban are on a roll. They've taken 12 of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals in a single week, including the country's second and third largest cities (Kandahar and Herat), and Ghazni, which sits astride the main highway connecting Kandahar to the national capital of Kabul.

The US occupation's puppet president, Ashraf Ghani, blames his government's debacle in progress on the "abrupt" withdrawal of US forces. Apparently 20 years of the US doing his heavy lifting -- contributing not just troops but money, training, and support for his own army -- followed by 15 months' notice of withdrawal, then a three-month extension of the withdrawal deadline, just didn't give him time to prepare.

American hawks aren't complaining about the "abruptness" of the withdrawal timeline. They're appalled that the US would ever, under any circumstances, consider withdrawing at all. The fiction they'd have us subscribe to is that until and unless Afghanistan becomes a western-style "liberal democracy," withdrawing means that the 2,500 Americans killed there will have "died for nothing."

Not true. Those men and women did die for something -- something the hawks would rather not talk about. They died to keep the hawks' campaign coffers (and, via insider stock trading and revolving-door job opportunities, personal bank accounts) full of money from US "defense" contractors.

They did, however, "die for nothing" if the goal was to turn Kandahar into Kokomo. That was never going to happen. And the current situation explains why.

The Taliban's march down the road toward Kabul didn't come out of nowhere. The Taliban didn't wake up one morning, realize US forces were withdrawing, and start planning to take over. They've been fighting to re-establish their rule of Afghanistan for two decades now, and for most of that time they've been winning.

Even at the heights of the US occupation and its "surges," Taliban forces have controlled significant portions of the country and enjoyed the support of significant portions of the population.

The Taliban's impending victory isn't a function of "abrupt" US withdrawal. The US was always going to leave sooner or later, and the Taliban were always going to be in good position for a final offensive when it did.

The only question is, and always has been, just how much more blood and treasure the US is willing to waste before acknowledging that fact of reality. And the answer to that question should have always been "no more."

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 