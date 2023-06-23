Secretary of State Antony Blinken was said to have "robust" discussions with Chinese President Xi Jingping in Beijing recently regarding North Korea's "increasingly reckless actions and rhetoric".

He told Xi, "China is in a unique position to press Pyongyang to engage in dialogue and end its dangerous behavior". [1]

Here's a question. Which country is in a unique position to press Washington to engage in dialogue and end its dangerous behavior?

The fact is there aren't any. There is no country allied with Washington that could pressure it to end its dangerous behavior.

However it is Washington's way to condemn a country for its dangerous behavior while doing the very same thing itself by engaging in its very own dangerous behavior.

Washington provokes its adversaries such as Russia, China, Iran with sanctions, accepts European nations into NATO to the very doorstep of Russia, conducts so called "freedom of navigation" patrols in the South Chiba Sea and Taiwan Strait, has an aircraft carrier plying the Persian Gulf while describing these provocations as necessary against their adversaries belligerent behavior, describe NATO as a "defensive" alliance and its freedom of navigation patrols necessary to keep international waterways open. Actually just a modern day version of its old gunboat diplomacy.

It's all absolute hypocrisy on the part of the US.

Washington preaches it supports freedom and democracy while its actions prove otherwise.

Examples of Washington's hypocrisy are too numerous to discuss in this short piece but here are three of more recent vintage:

Iraq-"Dubya" Bush invaded and occupied Iraq in March 2003 to rid the country of WMD's and bring "freedom and democracy" to the Iraqi people suffering under the dictatorship of Saddam Hussein who was also accused of being allied with al Qaeda's Osama bin Laden the supposed mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks.

Thing is Iraq had no WMD's. Bin Laden and Hussein were mortal enemies. The invasion and occupation created the Iraqi insurgency by dismantling the 400,000 strong Iraqi army of mostly Sunni combatants helping to initiate a civil war between the Sunni's and Shiites, brought the creation of Islamic State ISIS head choppers while destroying the country's infrastructure. And as a bonus brought the country closer to Iran.

