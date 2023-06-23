 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/23/23

Absolute hypocrisy on the part of "official" Washington

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was said to have "robust" discussions with Chinese President Xi Jingping in Beijing recently regarding North Korea's "increasingly reckless actions and rhetoric".

He told Xi, "China is in a unique position to press Pyongyang to engage in dialogue and end its dangerous behavior". [1]

Here's a question. Which country is in a unique position to press Washington to engage in dialogue and end its dangerous behavior?

The fact is there aren't any. There is no country allied with Washington that could pressure it to end its dangerous behavior.

However it is Washington's way to condemn a country for its dangerous behavior while doing the very same thing itself by engaging in its very own dangerous behavior.

Washington provokes its adversaries such as Russia, China, Iran with sanctions, accepts European nations into NATO to the very doorstep of Russia, conducts so called "freedom of navigation" patrols in the South Chiba Sea and Taiwan Strait, has an aircraft carrier plying the Persian Gulf while describing these provocations as necessary against their adversaries belligerent behavior, describe NATO as a "defensive" alliance and its freedom of navigation patrols necessary to keep international waterways open. Actually just a modern day version of its old gunboat diplomacy.

It's all absolute hypocrisy on the part of the US.

Washington preaches it supports freedom and democracy while its actions prove otherwise.

Examples of Washington's hypocrisy are too numerous to discuss in this short piece but here are three of more recent vintage:

Iraq-"Dubya" Bush invaded and occupied Iraq in March 2003 to rid the country of WMD's and bring "freedom and democracy" to the Iraqi people suffering under the dictatorship of Saddam Hussein who was also accused of being allied with al Qaeda's Osama bin Laden the supposed mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks.

Thing is Iraq had no WMD's. Bin Laden and Hussein were mortal enemies. The invasion and occupation created the Iraqi insurgency by dismantling the 400,000 strong Iraqi army of mostly Sunni combatants helping to initiate a civil war between the Sunni's and Shiites, brought the creation of Islamic State ISIS head choppers while destroying the country's infrastructure. And as a bonus brought the country closer to Iran.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend