Sci Tech

Abrupt Climate Change = Extinction

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/2/18

I've posted links to Dr. Guy McPherson several times recently, along with videos and articles from other climatologists, but I thought this one particularly well done.

Guy hails from northern Idaho, and taught at the University of Arizona for 21 years, writing books and articles, examining facts, data, and articles from seemingly everywhere. What makes him particularly relevant is not only his remarkable background in so many areas, but his speaking truth that other academicians would get fired or ostracized for and that go frightfully well beyond folks such as Bill McKibben or James Hansen.

He pulls no punches, has a great slide show, a wonderful sense of humor (especially for someone addressing the topic of abrupt climate change and near-term extinction), and is clearly the great teacher he was lauded and several times awarded for (before speaking too much truth).

There's a follow-up video that comes automatically for the interesting Q and A period afterwards (or so it is on my computer). Guy has his own website, Nature Bats Last, easily found, with much more information. Having been through six years of college (biology and education, and much more as needed for continued certification), I feel qualified to say this is one of the best teachers I've come across. For those who prefer to read than watch videos, as has been true for me in years past, check his website, though I do most highly recommend this video that speaks of events that already are affecting your life.

(Article changed on June 2, 2018 at 18:14)

(Article changed on June 2, 2018 at 18:17)

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

  New Content

Here is the Q and A video, in case it didn't come up automatically with YouTube's algorithms click here

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 6:20:52 PM

Daniel Geery

I've looked for criticisms of Guy and found several, but they don't hold much water, imo. I've looked at many other sites such as RMI.org and Project Drawdown. Many fascinating, with pro-active projects I believe we should continue to engage in, but as Dr. McPherson notes, in Buddhist-like fashion, not becoming attached to the results of. When told by a doctor that your days are numbered (as was the case when you were born!), it tends to create a focus on things that truly matter--which are generally not "things."

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 6:28:43 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

The Silence of the Bugs is an overlooked but ominous look at what change is doing.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 9:22:21 PM

