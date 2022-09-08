Aaron Judge needs 61 Homers in 154 Games, or less

By Bob Gaydos

(With a nod of respect and appreciation for the late, great Jimmy Cannon.)

Maybe it's just me, but:

"- If Aaron Judge hits his 61st home run within the Yankees' first 154 games, he is the undisputed, no asterisk necessary, single-season home run king of the American League. That makes him, to me at least, the record holder for all of baseball, because all those who hit more (National Leaguers Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire) did so while using steroids to enhance their performance. That's cheating. Baseball says it doesn't approve of cheating.

As for that asterisk, baseball used to put one next to Roger Maris' name as home run king because he hit 61 in an expanded 162-game season in 1961. In the Yankees' last game, in fact. That meant Babe Ruth's magic 60 number (hit in a 154-game season) still stood. That asterisk now only exists in the minds of some older baseball fans. That's why I say Judge can erase any doubts by getting to 61 or 62 in 154 games. But if he tops Maris in 162 games, he'll still be the all-time single-season home run champ in my book " unless they catch him using steroids or some other performance enhancer. This may sound naive to some, but I don't see how someone who cheats, however talented he or she may be, should be credited with any kind of athletic performance record. Otherwise, what's the point of keeping records?

"- Maybe it's just me, but: The judge granting Donald Trump's request for a special master to review the thousands of federal documents the FBI removed from his Mar-a-Lago home is no big victory for the ex-president. It's a sign the judge is being careful in this precedent-setting case. Any claims by Republicans beyond that is just more smoke. It may slow the investigation down a bit, which is what Trump always tries to do, but don't you think the FBI is already well aware of what's in those documents they've been scouring for days? Bottom line: No legitimate reason for Trump to have them.

"- Maybe it's just me, but: Mikhail Gorbachev's death, or rather, how it was received by many Russians, has a lesson for Americans who think Trump and the MAGAs are no big deal here. Many Russians criticized, even hated, the author of glasnost (an open government policy) because they felt the end of the Soviet Union represented a huge loss of Russian standing as a world power, rather than a victory for freedom and equal rights for all citizens of the union. They preferred the projection of world power to the right to live as they chose, rather than as how the Communist Party dictated. Russian President Vladimir Putin, a product of the Soviet regime, has worked tirelessly at recreating that dynamic. He snubbed Gorbachev's funeral. The former Russian president did not even get a state funeral. Only one foreign dignitary attended (from Hungary), because of Putin's invasion and continuing war in Ukraine. Authoritarians and their followers, once they have a taste of power, do not give it up easily. That's why the Jan. 6 congressional hearings and the FBI probe into Trump's stash of secret and classified government documents at his home are important. It's also why voting for any political candidate who doesn't agree with that statement is a vote against glasnost.

"- Maybe it's just me, but: Serena Williams deserves all the accolades she received on her retirement from tennis. A true champion in every way.

rjgaydos@gmail.com

Bob Gaydos is writer-in-residence at zestoforange.com.