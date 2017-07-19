Refresh  

ALEC Is Talking About Changing the Way Senators Are Elected and Taking Away Your Vote

John Nichols
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
From The Nation

A proposed resolution advocates for overturning the 17th Amendment so Republican-controlled state legislatures could pick senators.

From en.wikipedia.org: Seal of the United States Senate {MID-143014}
Seal of the United States Senate
(Image by en.wikipedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The United States Senate is an undemocratic institution. Just do the math: Progressive California Senator Kamala Harris was elected in 2016 with 7,542,753 votes. Yet her vote on issues such as health-care reform counts for no more than that of conservative Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi, who was elected in 2014 with 121,554 votes.

This is an absurd imbalance. In fact, the only thing that would make it more absurd would be if voters were removed from the equation altogether.

Say "hello" to the American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, the corporate-funded project to impose a top-down right-wing agenda on the states. ALEC is considering whether to adopt a new piece of "model legislation" that proposes to do away with an elected Senate.

The idea of reversing 104 years of representative democracy and returning to the bad old days when senators were chosen via backroom deals between wealthy campaign donors, corporate lobbyists, and crooked legislators, is not new. The John Birch Society peddled the proposal decades ago. But with the rise of the "Tea Party" movement, the notion moved into the conservative mainstream.

Then -- Texas Governor Rick Perry argued in 2012 that the direct election of senators "took the states out of the process." Several Republican senators apparently agree, with Utah Senator Mike Lee referring to the 17th Amendment as "a mistake" and Arizona Senator Jeff Flake saying, "I think it's better as it reinforces the notion of federalism to have senators appointed by state legislatures." What was once a fringe fantasy is being taken ever more seriously by conservative strategists.

Last year, ALEC published an article by a so-called "subject matter expert" arguing that the popular election of senators is "disenfranchising the States." The article made an old-school states' rights argument for taking the power to choose senators away from the people and giving it to the politicians who sit in state legislatures.

ALEC has yet to formally embrace the theory, but last month it circulated a "draft resolution recommending constitutional amendment restoring election of u.s. senators to the legislatures of the sovereign states." That resolution is among the items expected to be considered at this week's annual meeting of the influential group.

The resolution gets right to the point:

"Section 1. The seventeenth article of amendment to the Constitution of the United States is hereby repealed.

"Section 2. Senators shall be elected exclusively by the State legislature, upon a majority vote of legislators present and voting in a joint session. If a vacancy shall exist for more than one hundred-eighty days, then the Governor shall appoint the Senator to serve the remainder of the vacant term. This procedure may not be modified by state initiative or referendum.

"Section 3. State legislatures may issue instructions to, or recall, their Senators at any time."

If this project is approved by ALEC members, the resolution will become part of ALEC's agenda for the states -- advanced by conservative legislators who have established a pattern of rubber-stamping ALEC's "model legislation." If successful, they will reverse one of the great strides toward democracy in American history: the 1913 decision to end the corrupt practice of letting state legislators barter off Senate seats in backroom deals with campaign donors and lobbyists.

Make no mistake: Doing away with the direct election of senators would make Congress less representative and more likely to bend to corporate pressure on issues ranging from healthcare to wages to Social Security. The Senate would also, in all likelihood, become more socially conservative on issues such as abortion rights, gay rights, and the separation of church and state.

How so? Republicans currently hold 52 US Senate seats. Democrats hold 46, while two independents (Vermont's Bernie Sanders and Maine's Angus King) caucus with the minority. That 52-48 divide does not accurately reflect the sentiments of great mass of Americans. In 2016, for instance, 51,496,682 Americans cast ballots for Democratic Senate candidates (including a pair of Democrats running in California) while 40,402,790 cast Republican ballots, yet the Republicans took 22 seats to 12 for the Democrats.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Dennis Kaiser

Let us be reminded Fred Koch, the daddy to these boys, was a founding father to the John Birch Society. His dutiful sons are merely carrying out is plans.

This method would also save the Koch boys a great deal of cash, plus give them even more power.

What more could be asked for?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 19, 2017 at 8:39:35 PM

Leslie Johnson

Just while we're thinking 'it just can't get any worse'...and daily it does. While the title of the article is alarming, my gut reaction is "I'm not surprised". Having become familiar with The Plan for the New American Century (in the early 2000's), and downloading it (only 99 pages downloaded but that was enough for me), the events after 9/11 (the "new Pearl Harbor" that the PNAC wrote would be needed to get the people behind war in the Middle East) are proof positive of the US hegemonic desires..no matter what the cost in human life and the environment. Our government seems hell-bent on pursuing its immoral and illegal goals. The changing of rules to further silence the people and gain political advantage to advance to further world dominance may be coming to pass, (to include the continuation of wars), is a matter worthy of 300 million of us hitting the streets and demanding our country back. I wish I could be optimist about that.....they're prepared....much of our law enforcement is militarized.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 19, 2017 at 8:52:37 PM

