Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
A dystopia in real time

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/1/17

America is in Distress, Veteran Flies Flag Upside Down Harrassed By Cops An American flag has been flying upside down, and causing some controversy. A Crivitz man raised the flag union down, saying he was in distress, because of a ...
US flag flown upside down, a sign of distress

Let's come straight out with it, to the US government, We the People are the enemy.

If you've read John W. Whitehead [1] regularly you're already aware of that.

The tell-tale sign: surveillance camera's seemingly everywhere. On most street intersections, photo enforced streets, roads by all schools, airports, railway stations, toll roads and all commercial stores.

Then there's the ubiquitous, "If you see something, say something" heard in Metro subway stations, airports and railway stations. It's portrayed as a necessary given for our "safety and protection" make us fearful of would be terrorists and other bad guys out to harm us.

But really ALL meant for the authorities to keep close tabs on us everywhere. Combined with electronic surveillance of our cell phones and computers-whether on or off-and the NSA pretty much has us under its constant surveillance.

Of course it's all against the 4th Amendments strictures against "unreasonable searches and seizures" and without "probable cause" making it all illegal. Yet most Americans apparently don't care taking the foolish "I haven't done anything wrong so why worry about it" mantra.

It appears the public has been so propagandized and indoctrinated, they've accepted these illegal surveillance intrusions into their everyday lives.

But think about it: If the public absolutely objected to their governments spying on them these illegal intrusions could be severely curtailed, limited only to court ordered warrants for specific instances of suspected criminal activities-as legally specified in the Constitution.

The reason the government has become so paranoid of the people? They know we're the many and they're the few and if our police and military realized they were protecting and defending the indefensible, against the Constitution they've sworn to uphold, against all enemies, foreign and domestic, the party would all be over.

And that necessary "revolution" returning the government to and for the people could soon be realized.

Then all our illegal wars and occupations ended, the military downsized to defend only against an imminent attack, the billions spent on unnecessary defense industry weaponry eliminated, nuclear weapons eliminated and peace in the world realized.

So our government knows its biggest enemy is its own people, not terrorists, Russia, China, Iran or North Korea.

It's us, you and me they're really afraid of. That's why they take the measures they do. Why they infiltrate peaceful protests and demonstrations with agent provocateurs who initiate violence giving the authorities the pretext to interfere and shut it down. It's how "Occupy" was shut down in 2011 with government authorities acting in coordination nationwide.

It's why the National Guard was called out to intervene in the summer of 2014 after police shot an unarmed Michael Brown in the streets of Ferguson, MO. when citizen protests erupted.

dglefc22733@aol.com
Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Kenneth Morris

Author 506896

(Member since Oct 15, 2016), 4 articles, 57 comments


I think the deeper issue here is just the fragility of nationalism over such a large geography and diverse population.

It's not natural for people in the modern nation-state to develop patriotic allegiances to it, so a lot of effort has to be put into to creating and maintaining those allegiances. In the US, these efforts really got underway during the late 19th century and have continued ever since. However, they're constantly threated by the natural tendency of people to defect and ally with smaller groups. Thus, a lot of prodding of the strays to get back with the herd is required too.

Ask, for example, not why standing during the national anthem is normatively required, but why we have a national anthem in the first place. The country managed for around 150 years without a national anthem, only for one to suddenly seem necessary. Then ask why the damn national anthem is played at nearly all sporting events. Most countries have both national anthems and sports, but not many of them play their national anthems during sporting events that involve competetions only between local teams. They rather reserve the playing of national anthems for sporting events that are between teams from different countries. Seemingly alone, the US plays the damn national anthem at every game.

And if you look, all football helmets have US flags on them. Why is this? Are people worried that TV viewers might mistake the players for Canadians?

The nationalistic stuff in the US is just relentless and far in excess of the nationalism that exists in most other countries. Once you become alert to it, it's really remarkable. I mean, the last baseball game I attended served beer in cans with the US flag painted on them.

Submitted on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 9:21:57 PM

