US flag flown upside down, a sign of distress

Let's come straight out with it, to the US government, We the People are the enemy.

If you've read John W. Whitehead [1] regularly you're already aware of that.

The tell-tale sign: surveillance camera's seemingly everywhere. On most street intersections, photo enforced streets, roads by all schools, airports, railway stations, toll roads and all commercial stores.

Then there's the ubiquitous, "If you see something, say something" heard in Metro subway stations, airports and railway stations. It's portrayed as a necessary given for our "safety and protection" make us fearful of would be terrorists and other bad guys out to harm us.

But really ALL meant for the authorities to keep close tabs on us everywhere. Combined with electronic surveillance of our cell phones and computers-whether on or off-and the NSA pretty much has us under its constant surveillance.

Of course it's all against the 4th Amendments strictures against "unreasonable searches and seizures" and without "probable cause" making it all illegal. Yet most Americans apparently don't care taking the foolish "I haven't done anything wrong so why worry about it" mantra.

It appears the public has been so propagandized and indoctrinated, they've accepted these illegal surveillance intrusions into their everyday lives.

But think about it: If the public absolutely objected to their governments spying on them these illegal intrusions could be severely curtailed, limited only to court ordered warrants for specific instances of suspected criminal activities-as legally specified in the Constitution.

The reason the government has become so paranoid of the people? They know we're the many and they're the few and if our police and military realized they were protecting and defending the indefensible, against the Constitution they've sworn to uphold, against all enemies, foreign and domestic, the party would all be over.

And that necessary "revolution" returning the government to and for the people could soon be realized.

Then all our illegal wars and occupations ended, the military downsized to defend only against an imminent attack, the billions spent on unnecessary defense industry weaponry eliminated, nuclear weapons eliminated and peace in the world realized.

So our government knows its biggest enemy is its own people, not terrorists, Russia, China, Iran or North Korea.

It's us, you and me they're really afraid of. That's why they take the measures they do. Why they infiltrate peaceful protests and demonstrations with agent provocateurs who initiate violence giving the authorities the pretext to interfere and shut it down. It's how "Occupy" was shut down in 2011 with government authorities acting in coordination nationwide.

It's why the National Guard was called out to intervene in the summer of 2014 after police shot an unarmed Michael Brown in the streets of Ferguson, MO. when citizen protests erupted.

