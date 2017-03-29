Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

A US war with nuclear armed Russia just got more ominous

By Dave Lefcourt
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/29/17

From flickr.com: On both sides of the border between Syria and Iraq there are now 35.000 Squaremiles 'Islamic State' {MID-71200}
On both sides of the border between Syria and Iraq there are now 35.000 Squaremiles 'Islamic State'
(Image by quapan)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Map of Syria and Iraq with ISIS control of areas in Red

Perhaps it was inevitable, US war with Russia ominously about to come to pass in Syria.

Read Mike Whitney's prescient analysis, "Ending Syria's Nightmare will Take Pressure From Below" [1] and one comes away a clash between the two nuclear powers in Syria is likely if the US pursues its present course dividing Syria into "Interim zones of stability".

That's just "newspeak" for the "safe zones" in Syria Hillary Clinton advocated during her presidential campaign.

Remember, detente with Russia was the one foreign policy issue that clearly separated Trump from Hillary during the campaign where a hoped for clash with Russia could be averted. But now let's dispel any notion Trump is going to seek detente with Russia. It's a dead issue.

Also remember it was Trump who said, "We will pursue a new foreign policy that finally learns from the mistakes of the past...We will stop looking to topple regimes and overthrow governments". Well the Deep State would have none of that sending the notion quickly down the memory hole soon after Trump mouthed the words.

Trump's detente with Russia was a thin reed to hold onto considering conscience and integrity weren't exactly the "Donald's" strong suits. Not from a self important egotist who easily caved before the Deep State by dumping Michael Flynn as his National Security advisor who favored detente with Russia.

Now as Whitney recognizes, with James "Mad Dog" Mattis as Defense Secretary and Lt. General HR McMaster as National Security advisor, both "anti-Moscow hardliners" the "risks of a catastrophic clash with Moscow" has increased exponentially with both seeing Moscow as a "hostile revisionist power" that "annexes territory, intimidates our allies, develops nuclear weapons and uses proxies under cover of modernized conventional militaries".

For the US recognizing the sovereignty of Syria under President Bashar Assad and retaining its present borders was never the intention. It was always bringing about regime change, training and equipping proxy jihadist mercenaries to take down the regime, then carving up Syria as part of its sinister machinations.

Only Russian intervention in Syria since September 2015 prevented the Assad regime from collapsing and its recent liberating of east Aleppo by the Syrian Arab Army from ISIS control has fully stabilized the regime along with its intention to liberate Raqqa from ISIS control-something now in direct conflict with US intentions to defeat ISIS and control Raqqa.

The US has now intervened directly in east Syria sending Marines as "advisors" to the SDF, Syrian Democratic Forces- mostly Kurdish fighters-to capture Raqqa along with recapturing Mosul in Iraq thereby creating "an autonomous Kurdish homeland carved out of west Iraq and east Syria...US objectives focus primarily on the breakup of the Syrian state, the removal of the elected government, the control over critical pipeline routes, and the redrawing of national borders to better serve the interests of the US and Israel".

That's the plan in a nutshell. But it's also in "conflict with Moscow's goal of restoring Syria's sovereign borders".

As Whitney sees it, "Either Russia ceases its clearing operations in east Syria or Washington agrees to withdraw its US-backed forces when the battle is over. If neither side gives ground, there's going to be a collision between the two nuclear-armed adversaries".

Whitney ends his piece with, "The Trump administration's plan to splinter Syria and establish a permanent garrison in the eastern part of the country won't be stopped unless the American people express their opposition en masse. People will have to get more involved if they want the bloodletting to end. There's no other way".

Well to this septuagenarian the last time I saw-and was a part of-a significant number of Americans getting involved as Whitney says to "get the bloodletting to end" was in the late 1960's and early '70's to end the Viet Nam war.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

dglefc22733@aol.com
Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Eric Arnow

Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 3 fans, 198 comments


New polls say 82% of Americans now see Russia as a threat, not their own government! If even Bernie Sanders succumbs to the propaganda machine, what can we expect of a peace movement? No matter! Start with the 18% who aren't brainwashed.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 10:11:07 PM

Author 0
John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 49 articles, 2008 comments, 2 diaries


Reply to Eric Arnow:   New Content

What peace movement? I see some well-meaning, dedicated activists, but nothing resembling a movement. Ever seen footage of peace of a anti-war demonstration lately? It looks like a tractor pull in French Lick, Indiana during a tornado watch.

People in America are so addicted to violence, the idea of a peace movement has had the same fate as pet rocks and Tiny Tim albums. Once innocence is lost, it may be harder to find than a Latin scholar on death row at Rikers Island. That shouldn't deter us from trying. It's never over until it's over but the neocon lunatics and power-crazed empire builders seem to be fighting over who gets to pull the kill switch.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 10:55:59 AM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4148 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

The public is anti-war. They are sick of the violence. It is the elite in business and politics who profit from war. The people are way ahead of the system run by billionaires and their slaves. If the system served the people, we would have Bernie as President and single payer healthcare, real peace initiatives, and a Court that woud overturn Citizens United, Heller, and other plutocratic symbols of the defeat of democracy.


The people are not the problem but the solution: what we need is a system which represents the people, a democratic revolution to undo the oligarchy which was built into our Constitution by the slave owners who wrote it.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 6:54:25 PM

John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 49 articles, 2008 comments, 2 diaries


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

I agree. That's why my proposal to challenge the war machine goes out directly to the public, that is, every day citizens who can see the fraud and drain on our economy and national pride that our militarism is. That consciousness (and conscience) is the foundation for a movement but there is no movement. People don't vote peace because it is not viewed a wedge issue. It is not viewed as a bread-and-butter life-and-death issue. It should be ... because it is! And I think it can be. But the pursuit of a peaceful world has to be framed in terms that everyday citizens grasp and embrace.

If you'll take the time, here is my strategy for doing this: The Peace Dividend.

It frames the issue in terms that will galvanize everyday citizens. It shows that the fraudulent wars are stealing food from our tables, making the struggle to survive worse by the day. It targets the 160 million Americans hovering at or below the official poverty line, the folks that our mad pursuit of empire hurts the most.

There will be no leadership on this from the top. It will come from the bottom and hopefully transform our anti-democratic, war criminal government.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 11:13:29 PM

John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 49 articles, 2008 comments, 2 diaries


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

"... what we need is a system which represents the people, a democratic revolution to undo the oligarchy which was built into our Constitution by the slave owners who wrote it."

Exactly! So why are we focusing on Trump. As I have been saying and now I see Finian Cunningham is saying, Trump is a symptom of a vast systemic sickness. We need regime change ACROSS THE BOARD, otherwise nothing will ever get done. These traitors at the top are not going to alter a system which enriches them and their ruling class sponsors. Trump will do a lot of damage but with or without him, the plunder of our economy will continue, the wars will go on, regular citizens will become poorer and even more exploited. We must focus on replacing AT LEAST 400 of these corporate stooges in Congress in 2018. There 33 of these crooks running for Senate, and 435 running for the House. Giving them all pink slips will do more than impeaching Trump right now. We can impeach him and Pence later if necessary. But the important thing is to get back control of Congress before it's too late.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 11:23:02 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4148 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

A tumor is the symptom of an underlying disease, but it is the tumor we must first remove. Trump is that tumor. In excising it, we must be aware of what caused it and make the changes that will prevent it from forming again. We must simultaneously focus on the tumor and undertake the changes to prevent it from reforming.


We must, together, deal with the toxic symptoms and the underlying causes.


Both/and. We can impeach Trump as a warning to the others in power. Trump is the worst of our system on steroids. We must stop him in order to have a chance to make changes. Just as Hitler was a symptom of a false consciousness of the German people (or the minority who brought him to power), Trump is the toxic substance we must neutralize if we are to survive to fight another day.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 12:59:53 AM

John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 49 articles, 2008 comments, 2 diaries


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

I wish it were that simple. I am not questioning the wonderful symbolism of such a "victory", nor disputing that it would make us all breathe easier and feel darn good.

I'm purely suggesting a realistic look at what it will actually accomplish. So ...

Name all of the things in the pipeline right now that will not come to pass when Trump is impeached. I can name all of the things that will come to pass if this or an equivalent Congress is left in office in 2018.

One more thing you seem to forget. If Trump is impeached he will be impeached by a Republican Congress. It will be a feather in the cap of the party who doesn't even hide their agenda of plunder and class warfare. So after Pence ascends to the presidential throne, they'll proudly announce, "See? We cleaned up our act. Now we're going to fix things real nice and good." Under their breath, they'll whisper, "Now sit back and watch us complete the job Trump was doing, suckers!"

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 6:28:19 AM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4148 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Eric Arnow:   New Content

rYou are begging the question: maybe it is the majority who see thru the phony peace initiative and the 18% who are brainwashed.


I do not see Russia as a threat or a friend but as a nation seeking its own interests, which often clash with those of the US. The man most likely to stir up a war with Russia is the same madman who ran on peace with Russia, a propaganda ploy that most Americans see thru.


Russia is not the threat; Trump is, with is eagerness to attack Iran, which would lead to a confrontation of the US with its allies, Russia, China, Syria, and Iraq.


Those who believed Trump's lies are the last ones to call 82% of the public brainwashed. Russia is a threat because of Trump's lies and his need for a war to seek to rally the troops, most of whom he has already declared enemies. For Trump, the public is the threat....and this may lead to war in a wag the dog strategy that worked temporarily for Bush, before it utterly failed, as phony wars always do.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 6:49:01 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2988 quicklinks, 11892 comments, 179 diaries


  New Content
I am deeply grateful to those who help us keep our eyes on the ball, as Dave and Mike and many others regularly do. I hope all readers put these folks high on their "pay attention to" list.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 10:28:50 PM

Carol R Campbell

Author 78779

(Member since May 4, 2012), 7 fans, 2 articles, 11 quicklinks, 371 comments


  New Content

What's there to say? We are 'fracked'! Literally and figuratively. And yet, we must start somewhere and do something. The Socialist Alternative is staging major May Day strikes and events to get rid of the Capitalistic Bastids - Or at least paste a target on their backs.

In my reading of the Latin American Left Wing Press, in both Telesur [Venezuela] and www.granma.cu from Havana, I came across reports of the 15th annual Meeting of Intellectuals which was held in Caracas in early March. One of the primary speakers was Abel Prieto, Minister of Culture [again], from Cuba. He is both an Intellectual and an excellent writer, BTW His novel Flight of the Cat is a great read!

In an interview, he said it is time to develop Critical Thinking in the young, and to learn from them how to use the Social Media to both educate and organize the Revolutionaries needed to rid the planet of this curse before it is too late. He said much more than that of course, but I got hung up on having to learn yet more skills when texting on my smart phone is beyond me!

Here are 2 links to the Interview:

click here

click here

Granma focuses on the interview [Prieto is Cuban], Telesur talks a bit more about the Conference, and their translating program is more simplistic. Read them both, there are nuances to each that enhance the other.

I am still trying to figure out when Abel Prieto returned as Minister of Culture. He retired because of illness shortly after Fidel did, and this is his first re-appearance, at least on my radar, since Fidel died. Rumors when he retired said Raul wanted him out because he was Fidel's 'Man'. Yet Raul appointed him as a Personal Advisor on Policy, where he's served for the past 4+ years. I really wish my Spanish was good enough to read the Spanish Language Papers - there are many more of them, and they offer different opinions and sub-texts...

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 2:53:03 AM

Jim Arnold

Author 6322

(Member since Jun 4, 2007), 28 fans, 30 articles, 3658 comments, 6 diaries


  New Content

So much for those who thought of Trump as the lesser, or as no different than Hillary. We get (predictably) the same foreign policy but EXTREME right-wing domestic policy. Will Trump at least bring the millions into the street and lead to a re-set of government for the people? That has to be the hope. At the very least, let's stop demonizing those who believed Hillary would be at least less devastating to the poor and the vulnerable -- and the environment.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 2:05:03 AM

John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 49 articles, 2008 comments, 2 diaries


Reply to Jim Arnold:   New Content

I'm not sure any thoughtful person considered Trump a lesser evil. I know I considered him a different kind of evil. In any case, as his treachery against the very people who voted him in becomes apparent, this presents a historic opportunity to achieve some real reform. Because people are going to be REALLY REALLY ANGRY!

The Dems will predictably come up with either Hillary (post new makeover) or some other corporate shill who is in favor of legalizing marijuana or funding poetry slams in Appalachia. I don't think the public will be fooled again. A sucker may be born every minute but suckers eventually wise up.

So ...

We go issue issue-by-issue. Amazingly, if you poll the public you get a very clear idea that American citizens just want their fair share, they want their elected officials to take seriously their constitutionally-mandated responsibility to "promote the general welfare". It doesn't matter what you call it. Socialism, progressivism, humanism, Good Fairyism. We offer a progressive vision based on those existing priorities -- which do happen to be very progressive and socialistic -- we don't need to sell some sort of ideological packaging. What's in the package is what counts. Raise the minimum wage, tax the rich, provide affordable universal health care, end the military madness, make our schools the best in the world, guarantee a good job to anyone who wants to work, end the tax breaks to the rich and corporate welfare, etc., PEOPLE WILL FLOCK TO US!

We can create a voting bloc of 100 million folks (a lot have not bothered to vote because they thought it was pointless) and put together a legislature that works for the people. The White House will follow suit. Since regime change there is four years away, we need to focus on regime change in Congress in 2018. That will get the ball rolling.

Replacing Bad Brains With Good Brains

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 6:51:57 AM

Jim Arnold

Author 6322

(Member since Jun 4, 2007), 28 fans, 30 articles, 3658 comments, 6 diaries


Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

Actually, lots of people on the Left thought of Trump as the lesser, or as no different than Hillary. I didn't say "lesser evil", but I should have said explicitly "lesser danger." And I'm not demonizing those who did the demonizing of people like Sanders and Moore for supporting Hillary.

To me, the questions were always strategic: 1) Which one, Hillary or Trump, will result in a breaking of the cycle of electing the liberal elite or conservative elite, and 2) Should a third-party presidential candidate be running before there is a significant number of third-party legislators. Legitimate progressives could and did disagree.

I think it's clear now that Sanders and Moore were right, that Trump is such an extreme danger to our country and the world that Hillary would have been a vital short-term preference. And long-term, I think Trump's election will just make a return to liberalism appear welcome, whereas four more years of liberalism would have only made right-wing populism all the more appealing.

The 80-year institutional framework of liberalism is going to be destroyed in the next two years, and anyone who's continued to say we need to give Trump a chance since his cabinet choices were made is just not a political thinker.

Now legitimate progressives can disagree: On a case-by-case basis, should we elect third-party legislators or truly progressive Democrats. But most importantly, the Democratic elite has to be brought down and replaced now that they're most vulnerable, else the liberal-conservative cycle is just going to be continued.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 11:46:03 AM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4148 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Jim Arnold:   New Content
Very insightful......choosing the lesser evil, which is a moral imperative when not doing so would help the greater evil prevail, obligates us to work to create a spectrum of choices that avoids this horrible moral dilemma.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 4:10:18 PM

John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 49 articles, 2008 comments, 2 diaries


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

"... obligates us to work to create a spectrum of choices that avoids this horrible moral dilemma."

How do we create a spectrum of choices?

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 12:31:20 AM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4148 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

By educating and organizing, resisting and supporting alternative candidates.


This is the only way that change has ever come about. If we reject the very idea of the moral dilemma of the lesser evil, we forfeit the opportunity to create a new set of choices.


You surely have ideas on how to create better choices, don't you. I do: repeal the Electoral College, repeal Citizens United, end gerrymandering, change all voting to a democratic standard, make all votes equal and all votes counted. In other words, tear down the barriers to democratic rule and create, for the first time, a democratic Republic based on the core values on which our nation was founded: equality and consent of the governed. I write to educate (and worked as a teacher for many years). Others can use whatever talents they have to create the freedom of broader choices. I think you are already doing that, aren't you?

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 2:53:13 AM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4148 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

I agree: become the voice of the people and they will flock. However, the
Constitution still enables the institutional coup of the Electoral College to thwart democratic rule. We need to end the EC, gerrymandring, and the 2 Senators for every state, allowing 98.5% misrepresntation when Montana or Wyoming, with 98.5% fewer citizens, have the same voting power as California.


We need constitutional reform to create a democratic Republic. Otherwise, those elected can be unseated by the minority, as happens more often than not (Bush, Trump/Dems get 6 million more votes for Senate but Repubs control).



Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 4:20:56 PM

John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 49 articles, 2008 comments, 2 diaries


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

"We need constitutional reform to create a democratic Republic."

How do we go about constitutional reform with the current make up of Congress and state houses?

Seems like a Catch-22.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 12:33:43 AM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4148 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

I made a similar point in my December 2016 article The Fake Trump/Putin Peace Initiative collapses: the Cold War heats up and in my February article "Let it be an arms race....." that the detente with Russia was both phony and already disproved by his appointment of a team of anti-Russian neo-cons to head his foreign policy team.


The frightening truth is that Trump has no other card to play, having gone down in flames over banning Muslims and repealing Obamacare, but the war strategy...a desperate last resort to gain public support and isolate his enemies, which is now almost everyone, as disloyal.


With Iran being a military ally of China, Russia, Iraq, and Syria, his desire to attack quickly would turn his "peace " pretenses into confrontations with 2 nuclear powers and end the detente with Assad, as well as turn Iraq against the US. Of John Bolton, one of his earliest advisers who has urged the US to "Bomb Iran," Trump said: "He is a good man with good ideas."


Those claiming Trump has saved us from nuclear war must find the courage to admit that his suggestions that nuking ISIS (in large citi) and not taking even Europe off the table, were not just metaphors but serious threats of his willingness to invite nuclear disaster to save his failing Presidency.


Where will this madman lead us? I suggest we do not wait to find out.



Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 6:40:51 PM

