

Swan At Dawn

By Edward Curtin



"I can't tell you what art does and how it does it, but I know that often art has judged the judges, pleaded revenge to the innocent, and shown to the future what the past suffered, so that it has never been forgotten. Art, when it functions like this, becomes a meeting place of the invisible, the irreducible, the enduring, guts, and honor" John Berger



"Rara avis in terris nigroque similima cyno"

Juvenal

Sister, your face I imagine twisted

With the question that always tormented

you:

Why could you never fly your way

Away to the land of the living?

Woman without your own name,

Forever weighing your flesh for the secret

judge

Who always told you to disappear,

The verdict rigged by you in advance,

You with your tinsel town ideals

Of passive slim starlets waiting to be

discovered

By some fat mogul drooling dollar

signs

As the birds prim and prance for him,

Woman without a way to work your way

through the world,

You who feared to appear that self

You always were you feared you learned

Fear that the big bad world would eat

you

If you dared enter its mouth,

Cruel world, no place for a little girl,

Would devour you whole piecemeal

Eat you as you would not eat

The food you truly hungered for,

You called Sissy from a young age,

A sissy a timid a cowardly person,

Also an effeminate man or boy,

Sister, I see your face marked

With the pain of that twisted question:

Were you a sissy or not?

After the fact your act no one

Wanted to admit you were not

The name you were named so long

Which you hated till the bitter end.

The end the end to leap the question

The tension of being stretched taut

Between the first and last unknown

Was too much for you. In this, Sis,

You were very much the child

You thought you had outgrown,

The heir of those infallible answers

from your Papa in Rome.

To live with the wrong questions

Means to die for answers

That only kill you anyway.

Better to assume there is no salvation

outside the world

Than to leap into a promise made by those

Resigned to life as a lousy dead-end job,

A position to be endured until the final

promotion.

You shouldn't have done it.

There is no way back now.

No one was calling you home.

How could he? You never left

Home, you never flew your way away

And found yourself in the going.

Damn it, my anger burns with the urge

To pull you back from the edge

Of that ledge you left your mark upon.

Not the world, which was yours to eat,

A succulent fruit hanging on the tree

of life,

This world you saw as just a way

To a home somewhere behind your eyes.



Sis, you shouldn't have looked to the skies

And the man who would take you home with him.

No, he was not your kind of guy

That cop you placed by the scale

To say too much, she weighs too much,

She wants too much, let her reduce

The flesh that fans the flames of female

lust,

Let her cut herself down to size,

No bigger than a happy housewife,

Eating her guts out before the empty

screen,

Strangling the scream desperate to emerge

From behind the smile so well preserved,

A model actress in the wrong play,

Frozen in a frame from Silver Screen,

dead

Before the tube flickering in her living

room.

Let her above all never transgress the law

That says the timing's never right

For living just for waiting always

For the day of death when living starts.



The judge the cop the father fix who art

in heaven,

All the women waiting to be taken

home

To rest in the mess of the family

nest:

Sis, these are the images you took

to heart,

The mad holy pictures you couldn't destroy

but which

Turned back on you in holy rage

And eased you over the only hurdle

You ever really wanted to jump.

If someone said that life was too much

for you,

He'd be right, wouldn't he? Too god-damned

right,

Too much of everything that death denies

That dirty bastard death the creep

The shithead you made father lover savior.

sh*t, Sis, you shouldn't have done it.

There is absolutely no way back now.

You didn't go home that Sunday morn

You dressed for church and left us

in the lurch,

Jumped out of the life you never led

Twelve stories high over the city

of your death.



Rare bird upon the earth and very like

a black swan,

Rare bird of flamboyant plumage,

To die is not to fly. Still,

Out of my heart bubbling with rage

I picture you in my mind's eye, here

On the pulsing earth our only home

Flying soaring smiling through the daring

painting

That could have been your life.

Sis, you shouldn't have done it.

I wish I could draw you back to life.