Harold W. Becker The peace we seek in the world is first found within

A Prayer to the Divine Source Within

Oh holy, eternal Spirit--before and beyond all created thoughts, images, ideas, beliefs, and doctrines--inspire us to find ways to heal our fragile earth, our troubled society, and the world, which currently lacks peace and harmony.

Oh Ground of All Being--beyond every moment of subject-object duality--help us to be open and honest in learning about ourselves, our personalities and psyches, our minds and souls, our ego defense mechanisms, and our unconscious motivations. Help us to be open, honest, and transparent in all our interpersonal relationships, and may all nations be likewise to one another.

Oh Source of infinite love and creativity--ever-present and always within us--give us courage to change any fixed, false beliefs, any bad habits, dysfunctional behaviors, and poor attitudes, so that we can find indescribable joy and inner peace and be a light unto the world.

And finally, oh Lord, oh Mother-Father God, help us to better understand our own unique purposes for being in this world. Amen.

( Or at meal times: And finally, oh Lord, oh Mother-Father God, bless the hands that prepared this food and bless this food to our bodies, so that we can better understand our own unique purposes for being in this world. Amen.)