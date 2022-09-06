 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

A Nuclear Disaster in Europe Can Be Stopped!

By   1 comment
Message Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow

A Ukraine nuclear disaster can be stopped even after an attack on a nuclear plant, while the IAEA refusal to act endangers Europe.

Shelling continues to be a danger for the Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site, where only one of six nuclear reactor plants are presently operating at the site (click here). The Ukraine government and the IAEA still refuse to answer emails that provide steps to prevent a nuclear disaster if plants are damaged by military attacks to cause an irreparable loss of cooling. IAEA representatives visited Ukraine this week and could have taken action, but they do not act to stop potential explosions, which may follow such an attack (Figure 1). The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resistance to new technology can result in the radioactive contamination of Europe.

Figure 1: Previous Artillery Attack That Precipitated Nuclear Disaster Concerns
Figure 1: Previous Artillery Attack That Precipitated Nuclear Disaster Concerns
(Image by Youtube)   Details   DMCA

Figure 1: Previous Artillery Attack That Precipitated Nuclear Disaster Concerns (click here)

I wrote a series of editorials, based on journal publications, that discuss the U.S cover-up of the 1979 Three Mile Island explosions, and how that cover-up affects Ukraine and other nuclear power plants today. My work to save lives and property has been blocked by major news outlets except for OpEdNews.

Consistently, nuclear industry regulators and the press endorse the suppression of information that will stop the next nuclear power plant explosions. A recent article confronts a potential Ukraine nuclear disaster ("Will We Let a Ukraine Power Plant Explode", Click Here). Robert Leishear on the George Elias Radio Show also confronted the Ukraine nuclear plant explosion dangers (Click Here).

The U.S. NRC cover-up started after the 1979 Three Mile Island explosions, when TMI explosions were greatly feared during the TMI disaster. During the days following this disaster, there was great concern in the press that the TMI plant might explode, where such a large disaster was new to all of us. However, explosions had already ignited inside the reactor buildings.

Under Ronald Reagan, a 1981 Presidential Commission report clearly stated that explosions occurred at TMI. The U.S. NRC chose to ignore this report conclusion, and the NRC then lied for more than forty years to protect the nuclear industry reputation. The U.S. NRC falsely claimed, and still claims, that a fire occurred at TMI ("Blasting into Our Lives - The Three Mile Island Explosion Cover-up: TV, Myth, and Reality", click here).

This world-wide deceit has misdirected the public, politicians, nuclear industry safety regulators, and nuclear engineers to underestimate the explosion dangers in nuclear plants for decades ("The U.S. NRC Still Fails to Protect Us Against Nuclear Power Plant Explosions Like Fukushima", click here). In fact, this cover-up delayed work that would have prevented the Fukushima explosions and resultant deaths ("We Can Still Prevent Any Widespread Catastrophic Explosions at Ukraine Nuclear Power Plants", click here). Also, the math shows that a Ukraine disaster could fulfil a prediction for the next nuclear power plant explosion before 2039.

There is a present risk for widespread radioactive contamination across Europe if coolant is lost to Ukraine reactors during military attacks, but, as stated, steps are available to stop such a disaster. We should stop such a disaster! Do you agree?

(Article changed on Sep 07, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, P.E., PMP, ASME Fellow, NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, NACE Senior Internal Piping Corrosion Technologist, AMPP Certified Protective Coatings Inspector, Structural steel worker, Welder, Carpenter, and Journeyman (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Deceit is the Core of Nuclear Power Explosion Safety

We Can Still Prevent Any Widespread Catastrophic Explosions at Ukraine Nuclear Power Plants

Blasting Into Our Lives - The Three Mile Island Explosion Cover-Up: TV, Myth, and Reality

We Should Be Afraid of Nuclear Power

Will We Let a Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Explode?

Press Censorship and the Nuclear Power Plant Explosions That Still Bang at Our Doors

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 18, 2021), 10 articles, 43 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The following email was sent to the IAEA, the U.S. NRC, the NEA, and the U.S. DOE.

"I wrote an OpEd News article that was published to the internet this evening [A Nuclear Disaster in Europe Can Be Stopped!]. The article opens with the statement that "A Ukraine nuclear disaster can be stopped even after an attack on a nuclear plant, while the IAEA refusal to act endangers Europe". I agree that Zaporizhzhia shelling should be stopped, but I emphatically assert that actions should be taken to ensure that operators know what to do in the event of a nuclear [reactor] meltdown to prevent a nuclear power plant explosion disaster if reactor coolant is lost due to a military attack. See click here".

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022 at 11:35:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend