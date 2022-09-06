A Nuclear Disaster in Europe Can Be Stopped!

A Ukraine nuclear disaster can be stopped even after an attack on a nuclear plant, while the IAEA refusal to act endangers Europe.

Shelling continues to be a danger for the Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site, where only one of six nuclear reactor plants are presently operating at the site (click here). The Ukraine government and the IAEA still refuse to answer emails that provide steps to prevent a nuclear disaster if plants are damaged by military attacks to cause an irreparable loss of cooling. IAEA representatives visited Ukraine this week and could have taken action, but they do not act to stop potential explosions, which may follow such an attack (Figure 1). The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resistance to new technology can result in the radioactive contamination of Europe.



Figure 1: Previous Artillery Attack That Precipitated Nuclear Disaster Concerns

Figure 1: Previous Artillery Attack That Precipitated Nuclear Disaster Concerns (click here)

I wrote a series of editorials, based on journal publications, that discuss the U.S cover-up of the 1979 Three Mile Island explosions, and how that cover-up affects Ukraine and other nuclear power plants today. My work to save lives and property has been blocked by major news outlets except for OpEdNews.

Consistently, nuclear industry regulators and the press endorse the suppression of information that will stop the next nuclear power plant explosions. A recent article confronts a potential Ukraine nuclear disaster ("Will We Let a Ukraine Power Plant Explode", Click Here). Robert Leishear on the George Elias Radio Show also confronted the Ukraine nuclear plant explosion dangers (Click Here).

The U.S. NRC cover-up started after the 1979 Three Mile Island explosions, when TMI explosions were greatly feared during the TMI disaster. During the days following this disaster, there was great concern in the press that the TMI plant might explode, where such a large disaster was new to all of us. However, explosions had already ignited inside the reactor buildings.

Under Ronald Reagan, a 1981 Presidential Commission report clearly stated that explosions occurred at TMI. The U.S. NRC chose to ignore this report conclusion, and the NRC then lied for more than forty years to protect the nuclear industry reputation. The U.S. NRC falsely claimed, and still claims, that a fire occurred at TMI ("Blasting into Our Lives - The Three Mile Island Explosion Cover-up: TV, Myth, and Reality", click here).

This world-wide deceit has misdirected the public, politicians, nuclear industry safety regulators, and nuclear engineers to underestimate the explosion dangers in nuclear plants for decades ("The U.S. NRC Still Fails to Protect Us Against Nuclear Power Plant Explosions Like Fukushima", click here). In fact, this cover-up delayed work that would have prevented the Fukushima explosions and resultant deaths ("We Can Still Prevent Any Widespread Catastrophic Explosions at Ukraine Nuclear Power Plants", click here). Also, the math shows that a Ukraine disaster could fulfil a prediction for the next nuclear power plant explosion before 2039.

There is a present risk for widespread radioactive contamination across Europe if coolant is lost to Ukraine reactors during military attacks, but, as stated, steps are available to stop such a disaster. We should stop such a disaster! Do you agree?

(Article changed on Sep 07, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT)