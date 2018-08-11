A New U.S. Constitution Subservient to the Earth Constitution



Merely expressing anger, fear, or hopelessness about the ever-increasing national and world problems is no longer acceptable. We have to start focusing on solutions such as the need for a new national constitution that is subservient to the Earth Constitution: The Constitution for the Federation of Earth. The biggest problems include nationalism, capitalism, imperialism, patriarchalism, and racism.

It has been said that if everyone in the world maintained the lifestyle of the average American, it would take 4 earths to accommodate them. The earth has a carrying capacity and striving for unlimited growth is no longer ecologically sustainable.

To reduce vast individual suffering--the philosophy of Buddhism or yoga or the practice of mindfulness meditation, for example, can be helpful. To reduce vast social suffering--democratic, compassionate socialism, ultimately communism, is the ideal.

Alienation from ourselves, each other, animals, and nature is the root cause of our suffering in our consumer-capitalist society. Ecology can help us realize our interdependence. Buddhist and yogic meditation can help us realize that we are all One when we discover the source of our inner being. We are one world, one humanity, with one destiny.



But any global-governance structure has to be built from the bottom-up, not the top-down: from the neighborhood block club, to the voting precinct, to the township, then to the municipal or county level, to the state, national, and finally to the global level. Moreover, if these structures are built democratically, they can also be dismantled democratically, if that is the will of world citizens.

In this article, I want to share the link to the Earth Constitution http://earth-constitution.org, if readers have never examined it. Also, I hope to show how much we could improve our current constitution by sharing my own version of a new national constitution called the Third Constitution of the United States.

The most important element in any national or Earth Constitution is that it be created with maximum democratic input. Jefferson thought we should have a new constitution about every 17 years, so having a constitution that is very difficult to amend and impossible to democratically abolish for 229 years is more foolish with every passing day.

Some of the ideas I share in the Third Constitution of the United States could also be adopted by other nations: neighborhood control of neighborhood schools, proportional representation, equally empowering multiple national political parties (seven would be a nice number to strive for), having a unicameral national legislature, a method to create the fourth constitution, Ranked-Choice Voting, Bottom-up Organization of the 50-State Governments, having intentional or tribal communities with a global focus, and eliminating the Electoral-College system. The Third Constitution of the United States can be read at my website: