 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

A New Look at Security

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Jason Sibert

The American people recently witnessed a victory for security.

The Joe Biden Administration and the United States Congress passed a $369 billion budget reconciliation bill to address the problem of the greenhouse effect, or climate change. What's amazing about the bill, aside from the security implications, is how much it helps the US' rural communities and farms. Michigan Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow, also chairwoman of the Senate Agricultural Committee, stated nearly $40 billion will be allotted to farms and ranches. She said most of the money flows to three areas - climate smart agriculture, rural power and clean energy, and wildfire protections and climate smart forestry.

By itself, climate smart agriculture will claim half the windfall to bankroll many oversubscribed, underfunded farm and ranch programs, such as the Environmental Quality Improvement Program and the Conservation Security Program.

EQIP alone is slated to receive $8.45 billion, a massive infusion that, among other things, will expand cover crop use and pay for acres of new perennial grass, says Ben Lilliston, director of rural strategies and climate change at the Institute for Agriculture & Trade Policy. For its part, CSP, another hugely oversubscribed/deeply underfunded program, will receive $3.25 billion, explains Lilliston, to help farmers develop "whole farm conservation" plans to implement environmentally directed "working farms."

This new bill earned support among those who advocate for sustainable agriculture. Writer Alan Guebert pointed this out in his story "Forty Billion Green Reasons to Go Green." A spokesperson for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, an effective "green" ag group on the Hill, noted that if the final bill passes, "Congress is poised to make a once-in-a-generation investment in effective working lands conservation programs " such as CSP, EQIP, and others " that will put farmers at the center of our national response to the climate change crisis."

The bill also supports carbon sequestration and manure digesters; Guebert points out that this portion of the plan bears the footprint of West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. The bill incentives corporate farms to sequester carbon in the ground so it doesn't trap greenhouse gasses. Manure digesters are very expensive and only the largest farms can afford them. Still, progressive ag groups such as IATP and the Sustainable Ag Coalition have endorsed the Manchin bill as a "farmer-focused and research-driven path" to addressing climate change. Many see it as a road map to key reforms in upcoming Farm Bill talks.

The bill is a win for American security. If we ever see anything like what's predicted on climate change, then American servicemen and women will be deployed overseas to vulnerable areas. The greenhouse effect could lead to war. However, we made an investment in curing instead of preventing. Of course, this bill didn't create the military hardware pushed for by the US Department of Defense. However, it represents a change in consciousness. Can our country continue its positive evolution toward a different definition of security?

Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer for the Peace Economy Project.

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Starting a New Discussion

Escape from Authoritarianism

On Geoeconomics, International Law, and Peace

Our Government, Democracy and World Order

The Future of Security

President Biden's Foreign Policy Challenges

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend