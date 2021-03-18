 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

A Meditation On Investigation

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 62250
Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

Spy vs. Spy
Spy vs. Spy
(Image by Antonio Prohias)   Details   DMCA


The following commentary on the process of investigation was first printed as a comment on a story that I was not permitted to publish here, because I mentioned a certain person whose name apparently trips an algorithm. The program demanded that I "correct my story," but there was no good way to do that.

However, the comments on that story, once I had published it elsewhere, were so illuminating that I was quite elated to be among a whole bevy of people with legitimate additions to a discussion about conspiracies and conspiracy theories. Somebody mentioned JFK, and because I was once tangentially (and unexpectedly) involved in that conspiracy (not in the theories), I thought it might be interesting to some of you to trace my development as an investigator (Gawd you should have known Richard Hayes Phillips!), and some of the things I have learned about investigation, the necessity to do it, and the obstacles in the way.

Mar 17, 2021 at 03:46:59 PM

The most plausible claim regarding JFK's assassination is E. Howard Hunt's deathbed confession that he was "on the bench" for that hit, and said the late hitman Frank Sturgis was the shooter on the ground (though Oswald apparently scored one hit, but on Governor Connally). Both those men were, essentially, triple agents, with ties not only to the CIA but to the Cuban exile community/movement, and La Cosa Nostra.

37 years ago, my former investigative partner and I obtained an unedited copy of the Abraham Zapruder film. Only he could tell you who our source was, in Queens, NY, and he is not talking to me.

Over several years of my living way in the backwoods, the film was deteriorated and destroyed by harsh Oklahoma weather conditions, but we watched it enough, comparing it to the publicly available film, to understand completely where the head shot came from. Sometimes even if you DO know what you've got, you are just not in position to use it effectively.

In 2000, I published my History MA thesis, which was the first published academic work on the Oklahoma City Bombing. I was right, of course: the NeoNazis at Elohim City, a White Supremacist compound on the Oklahoma-Arkansas border, with connections to similar organizations in Germany, had helped Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols as they prepared for, and McVeigh executed, the blast.

Even more helpful was the act of cowardice committed by the FBI, which had all the evidence they needed of Elohim City's intentions to make the frontal armed attack on the compound, which was heavily armed, that it aborted in March of 1995, the month before the bombing.

Yes, the Feds probably would have taken significant casualties. But there would never have been a Murrah Bombing, and those who gave their lives in the assault would be immortal American heroes.

The Judge at McVeigh's trial (his name was Matsch) suppressed all the evidence given by the BATF/FBI infiltrating informant, one Carol Howe, because he said she had become the girlfriend of one of the leaders, former Oklahoma KKK Grand Dragon Dennis Mahon. In 2012, Mahon was convicted (his twin brother was acquitted) of sending a letter bomb and injuring two people in Scottsdale, including the city's Black diversity director, sentenced to 40 years in prison without good time off, and at 69 now, will probably spend the rest of his life in prison.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

William P. Homans Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 47 years. I was at MayDay, 1971, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

End Game for the Presidential Super-Spreader

Tragedy Awaited Me After My International Tour

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 