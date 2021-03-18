A Meditation On Investigation



Spy vs. Spy

Mar 17, 2021 at 03:46:59 PM

The most plausible claim regarding JFK's assassination is E. Howard Hunt's deathbed confession that he was "on the bench" for that hit, and said the late hitman Frank Sturgis was the shooter on the ground (though Oswald apparently scored one hit, but on Governor Connally). Both those men were, essentially, triple agents, with ties not only to the CIA but to the Cuban exile community/movement, and La Cosa Nostra.



37 years ago, my former investigative partner and I obtained an unedited copy of the Abraham Zapruder film. Only he could tell you who our source was, in Queens, NY, and he is not talking to me.





