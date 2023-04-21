 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/21/23

A House Divided

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Gettysburg Military Park commemorates a battle that was the turning point of the American Civil War (5)
Gettysburg Military Park commemorates a battle that was the turning point of the American Civil War (5)
(Image by mharrsch from flickr)   Details   DMCA
Abraham Lincoln said in 1858, before the American Civil War, "A house divided against itself, cannot stand."I do not expect the Union to be dissolved "" I do not expect the house to fall "" but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other."

In the Civil War, the division was about more than racism and slavery and accepting black people into free society. The war was also about states' rights and how much the states could go their own way regardless of what the federal government wanted. It was also about ways of organizing labor, the plantation system or free labor.

This nation finds itself approaching a similar situation now, with one side dominated by a white supremacy narrative, with states' rights again on the agenda as we see in Florida, with the domination of labor by anti-union corporations. Not only states' rights but also individual rights seems be a growing issue, trumping older social norms. Most concerning is that opposing views seem to be demonized, often creating a kind of paranoia. If those with such believes come to power, what would become of those citizens who support abortion and the rights of women or those who support social justice, or more inclusivity for other races, ethnicities, religions, and lifestyles?

If we cannot create an atmosphere of calm acceptance of differences, how will this ever be resolved, hopefully without violence and intimidation.

How would such a structure survive? Does anyone think that all of those with different lifestyles, all of those with different religions, from different races or who just have different ideas about the world they want to live in will just meekly go along with that kind of dominance?

How would a peaceful society ever emerge?

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

The Democratic Party at a Crossroads

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 1 fan, 73 articles, 139 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
How do we heal and repair this nation?

Submitted on Friday, Apr 21, 2023 at 10:05:03 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend