Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Firestorm of Truth? Pt 1: Flippers, Leakers, Journalists: Opportunists, Patriots, Survivors or ... Demonspawn?

By Rev. Dan Vojir

opednews.com Headlined to H1 10/17/18

(Image by Daniel F Vojir)

Despite having no formal cooperation agreement with the government, Cohen has willingly assisted and provided information critical to several ongoing investigations, according to two sources familiar with the situation, in a string of meetings that have exceeded more than 50 hours in sum.

Author's note:

A list of flippers and books and pieces leaked would be daunting (or at least too much to analyze in one article), so we'll be looking at the most obvious ones in a three-part series.

On 60 Minutes:

I don't trust everybody in the White House, I'll be honest with you," Trump said. "I'm usually guarded," the President added. "And I think I'm guarded anyway. But I'm not saying I trust everybody in the White House. I'm not a baby. It's a tough business. This is a vicious place. Washington, DC, is a vicious, vicious place. The attacks ... the bad-mouthing, the speaking behind your back. But, you know, and in my way, I feel very comfortable here."


Well, duh! Of course he feels comfortable. He's in his own element.

The Truth Will Out
The veritable avalanche of truth that has come out about Trump in the last several months has been astounding, from personal aides such as Omarosa, former trysts such as Stormy Daniels, journalists like Carl Berstein, and the latest report from the New York Times, the American public has been overwhelmed with political and personal facts about Donald Trump - facts which, due to his narcissism, have blind-sided him with only "fake news" declarations in response and, of course, this:

"It's called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal," Trump said in the interview, adding he's witnessed similar scenarios over his decades in public life. "I know all about flipping, 30, 40 years I have been watching flippers. Everything is wonderful and then they get 10 years in jail and they flip on whoever the next highest one is or as high as you can go."

The NYT Topper
You could say that the voluminous report from the New York Times has been the topper to it all (so far), unmasking Trump's "self-made billionaire" persona to reveal a man totally dependent upon his father's largess and an image created by both father and son.

A slim threat of a lawsuit from Trump's lawyers against the Times indicates that Trump can't (or won't) go against the "bring it on" attitude of the Times. With 100,000 pages of documents in its arsenal, the Times "reveal" in any suit would be devastating if not interesting. The response from Trump: "It's boring" (as if he read it - or if - as some wags put it - was capable of reading it)


The Flippers

Omarosa - The ultimate flipper

What can be said about an opportunistic and vicious woman who culminated her sycophancy by telling everyone that they would have to "bow down" to Trump, then, after being unceremoniously kicked out of the White House turned to write a book titled "Unhinged"?

The chief word in the above sentence maybe "opportunistic". In his days in real estate, you'd think Trump would have learned never to trust an opportunist. And in politics, he saw Sarah Palin being an opportunist ((only she called it "going rogue".)

Omarosa knew that an opportunist must "cover ass" especially when it's a female one. Palin was sloppy in this respect while Trump never thought it necessary. Neither of them had ever really reckoned with public scrutiny while in the political scene, but Omarosa saw the public eye for what it was: ravenously curious, unyielding and unforgiving.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rev. Dan Vojir is has been writing/blogging on religion and politics for the better part of ten years. A former radio talk show host (Strictly Books – Talk America Radio Network) and book publisher, Dan has connected with some of the most
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rev. Dan Vojir

(Member since Sep 17, 2008), 38 fans, 623 articles, 5 quicklinks, 1031 comments, 58 diaries


There will be more to come! But will it be time for the mid-terms? Will the constant stream become numbing? Becoming numb to truth is a scary thought.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 at 8:15:10 AM

Mrs. Fuxit

All True Religions are Belief Systems (B.S.)

America has two (2) political Belief Systems

Tax exempt Belief Systems are #MAGA

THE RIGHT PARTY "it was the best of times"

THE WRONG PARTY "it was the worst of times"

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 at 12:42:19 AM

Author 0
