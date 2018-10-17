A Firestorm of Truth? Pt 1: Flippers, Leakers, Journalists: Opportunists, Patriots, Survivors or ... Demonspawn?

- Advertisement -



Despite having no formal cooperation agreement with the government, Cohen has willingly assisted and provided information critical to several ongoing investigations, according to two sources familiar with the situation, in a string of meetings that have exceeded more than 50 hours in sum.

Author's note:



A list of flippers and books and pieces leaked would be daunting (or at least too much to analyze in one article), so we'll be looking at the most obvious ones in a three-part series.

On 60 Minutes:



I don't trust everybody in the White House, I'll be honest with you," Trump said. "I'm usually guarded," the President added. "And I think I'm guarded anyway. But I'm not saying I trust everybody in the White House. I'm not a baby. It's a tough business. This is a vicious place. Washington, DC, is a vicious, vicious place. The attacks ... the bad-mouthing, the speaking behind your back. But, you know, and in my way, I feel very comfortable here."



Well, duh! Of course he feels comfortable. He's in his own element.



The Truth Will Out

The veritable avalanche of truth that has come out about Trump in the last several months has been astounding, from personal aides such as Omarosa, former trysts such as Stormy Daniels, journalists like Carl Berstein, and the latest report from the New York Times, the American public has been overwhelmed with political and personal facts about Donald Trump - facts which, due to his narcissism, have blind-sided him with only "fake news" declarations in response and, of course, this:



"It's called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal," Trump said in the interview, adding he's witnessed similar scenarios over his decades in public life. "I know all about flipping, 30, 40 years I have been watching flippers. Everything is wonderful and then they get 10 years in jail and they flip on whoever the next highest one is or as high as you can go."

The NYT Topper

You could say that the voluminous report from the New York Times has been the topper to it all (so far), unmasking Trump's "self-made billionaire" persona to reveal a man totally dependent upon his father's largess and an image created by both father and son.





A slim threat of a lawsuit from Trump's lawyers against the Times indicates that Trump can't (or won't) go against the "bring it on" attitude of the Times. With 100,000 pages of documents in its arsenal, the Times "reveal" in any suit would be devastating if not interesting. The response from Trump: "It's boring" (as if he read it - or if - as some wags put it - was capable of reading it)



The Flippers





