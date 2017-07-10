Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit 1 Share on StumbleUpon 2 Tell A Friend 1 (8 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

A Dazzling Walk on the Wild Side with Photographer Michael Nichols

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 7/10/17

Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

Award-winning, National Geographic photographer Michael "Nick" Nichols, has captured breathtaking images from some of the most remote regions of the world, inspiring the viewer with the beauty and majesty of our Earth. And we all benefit, because, in the end, it's the artists who save the world.

While current political activities regarding the environment may make us angry, and motivate us to protest, that's just a start. Anger only fuels one so far before it makes one bitter and debilitated. Once the punctuated statement has been made it's time to let go of the anger and move to the next step, to be passionately inspired to move forward. And Nichols' images do just that, in the exhibition, Wild: Michael Nichols, currently on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The display presents our planet's miraculous beauty and inspires viewers to preserve it.


Sita with Three-Month-Old Cub, Bandhavgarh National Park, India. 1996.
(Image by Michael 'Nick' Nichols, exhibition at Philadelphia Museum of Art, July 2017)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Wall of photos by Michael 'Nick' NIchols, exhibition at Philadelphia Museum of Art, July 2017
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler's photo of wall of Nick Nichols' images)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Jane with Gregoire, Brazzaville Zoo, Republic of the Congo. 1995. Gregoire was confined to a cage for 40 years before being rescued by the staff of Goodall's institute.
(Image by Michael 'Nick' Nichols, exhibition at Philadelphia Museum of Art, July 2017)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Infant African Bush Elephant, Lamai Wedge, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. 2011 (L) and (R) Two Young Royals, Sambaru National Reserve, Kenya. 2007.
(Image by Michael 'Nick' Nichols, exhibition at Philadelphia Museum of Art, July 2017)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Nichols focuses on the individuality of his subjects. although he does not assign names -- names are given by scientists, and the two elephants in the "Royals" photo on the right have names from members of the British Royal Family. (Other herds have names of American First Ladies, the planets, and even the Spice Girls!)


Hildur, C-Boy's Coalition Partner, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. 2012.
(Image by Michael 'Nick' Nichols, exhibition at Philadelphia Museum of Art, July 2017)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Nichols notes, "I've had exhibits in natural history museums but those are going to tell you what a gorilla eats and how much they weigh, this is the first time I've been presented as an artist."


Michael 'Nick' Nichols in his exhibit, 'Wild' at the Philadelphia Museum of Art
(Image by Joseph Hu. Image courtesy Philadelphia Museum of Art.)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Bright Angel Point, Grand Canyon National Park, AZ 2006.
(Image by Michael 'Nick' Nichols, exhibition at Philadelphia Museum of Art, July 2017)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From Point Sublime, Grand Canyon National Park, AZ 2005.
(Image by Michael 'Nick' Nichols, exhibition at Philadelphia Museum of Art, July 2017)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Nichols' stunning, 65-foot tall photos of a redwood and a seqoya are displayed in the Great Stair Hall of the museum, alongside the famous statue of Diana at the top of the stairway and a huge Alexander Calder mobile above.

Nichols broke new ground by using innovative rigging techniques to create an 84-image vertical panorama of a 300-foot-tall, 1,500-year-old redwood tree.


The great stair Hall with Nichols' photography on exhibit alongside the golden Diana statue and the Calder mobile above.
(Image by Joseph Hu. Image courtesy Philadelphia Museum of Art.)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Sid Rodriguez of the Philadelphia Museum of Art asked Nichols, "For the exhibition, these photographs have been re-created as supersized tapestries (essentially fine-art prints) in the Great Stair Hall. Can you describe the process of photographing these beautiful giants?"

Nichols responded, "I think the most important thing I could tell the audience is -- neither one of these trees can you see when you're on the ground. If I'm on the ground, all I see is the bottom branches. I'm not seeing the tree, I'm in the forest. But if you drop a cable down through mid-air, now the cameras can see the tree. We started up high and we dropped two meters at a time. There were three cameras on this thing, and they're...making a panorama and they're coming down and painting the tree. I'm on a computer changing the exposure...

"It was a five-page fold-out in National Geographic. That's what's so cool about what we're doing in Philadelphia. (The images) already served all these purposes...telling stories. Now they're serving more artistic purposes but still conservation purposes. It's still a mind-changing purpose...

"When I made those pictures, I made them to be life-size. They're made with enough detail. When people are standing at the bottom of the Great Stair Hall, they can go up to (the image of) biologist Jim Spickler, the guy in the red, and they see how tall they are in relation..."


'A Wild Life' by Melissa Harris
(Image by Michael Nichols)   Permission   Details   DMCA

A Wild Life, Nichols' biography by Melissa Harris, has just been published by Aperture.

The artist is the most important member of the community. It is difficult to remember a stockbroker from the Roman civilization. (attributed to Lord Byron)


Northern Spotted Owl in Young Redwood Forest CA, 2008.
(Image by Michael 'Nick' Nichols, exhibition at Philadelphia Museum of Art, July 2017)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Wild: Michael Nichols is on view in the Dorrance Galleries of the Philadelphia Museum of Art through September 17, 2017. You can view more of Nichols's work on his website.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.merylannbutler.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 391 articles, 1270 quicklinks, 4665 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
This guy really knows how to shoot animals! ;-)

Submitted on Monday, Jul 10, 2017 at 4:09:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 