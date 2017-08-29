

Hair to the Chief by Ninian Reid (2016)

(Image by PhotosForClass.com)



It used to be that things got worse by the year, the month, the week.

Now things are getting worse by the day, by the hour . . . by the minute!

This is hardly from a lack of outrage, calls to action, shrill cries of desperation.

Having said that, and more importantly, recognizing that none of what we are doing on the genuine progressive left is making one whit of difference, maybe it's time to admit that our calls to action, our shrill cries, our outrage, are either misdirected, ill-conceived, or lacking necessary focus.

Another way of saying this . . .

We're losing the battle! Time to change tactics!

We have to do something soon. We've lost so much time, momentum, misplaced so much faith and hope, squandered energy and dreams on pointless protests and ill-fated schemes, invested time and trust in unworthy leaders and duplicitous saviors. Time has run out.

It's now or never.

And let's not kid ourselves . . .

As long as we continue on the present course, we will continue to fail to achieve the one and only thing which can make a difference: POWER!

Here's a video I just did for Revolt Against Plutocracy summarizing what I believe to be the only viable plan to confront the corporate totalitarianism and tyranny by the ruling elite which is now nearly absolute and irreversible. The text of the presentation follows.

A CURE FOR MAD TRUMP DISEASE

Practically all I see on the news is Trump did this and Trump said that. Trump tweeted this and some White House insider has the scoop on Trump's next outrageous move.

And as probably the most unpopular president in our history, all anyone can talk about is impeaching him.

