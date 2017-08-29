Power of Story
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Cure For Mad Trump Disease

By John Rachel
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
August 29, 2017

Hair to the Chief by Ninian Reid (2016)
(Image by PhotosForClass.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
It used to be that things got worse by the year, the month, the week.

Now things are getting worse by the day, by the hour . . . by the minute!

This is hardly from a lack of outrage, calls to action, shrill cries of desperation.

Having said that, and more importantly, recognizing that none of what we are doing on the genuine progressive left is making one whit of difference, maybe it's time to admit that our calls to action, our shrill cries, our outrage, are either misdirected, ill-conceived, or lacking necessary focus.

Another way of saying this . . .

We're losing the battle! Time to change tactics!

We have to do something soon. We've lost so much time, momentum, misplaced so much faith and hope, squandered energy and dreams on pointless protests and ill-fated schemes, invested time and trust in unworthy leaders and duplicitous saviors. Time has run out.

It's now or never.

And let's not kid ourselves . . .

As long as we continue on the present course, we will continue to fail to achieve the one and only thing which can make a difference: POWER!

Here's a video I just did for Revolt Against Plutocracy summarizing what I believe to be the only viable plan to confront the corporate totalitarianism and tyranny by the ruling elite which is now nearly absolute and irreversible. The text of the presentation follows.


(Image by A blogsite by novelist John Rachel)   Permission   Details   DMCA
A CURE FOR MAD TRUMP DISEASE

Practically all I see on the news is Trump did this and Trump said that. Trump tweeted this and some White House insider has the scoop on Trump's next outrageous move.

And as probably the most unpopular president in our history, all anyone can talk about is impeaching him.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

http://jdrachel.com

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written eight novels and three political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments

John Rachel

(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 60 articles, 2489 comments, 2 diaries


  New Content

Mad Trump Disease has not just infected the Oval Office. It's running rampant through the media and most of the political establishment. Insanity is the new normal. I don't want to blow the ending of this article, so I'll just say this: When the inmates have taken over the institution, it's still the person with the keys who decides who locks the doors at night.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 at 12:31:05 AM

Author 0
David William Pear

Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 38 fans, 47 articles, 215 quicklinks, 2432 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

There is only one thing that the politicians are afraid of---unemployment.

Without employment they can't get bribes, err political contributions, or their position on a pedestal with servants groveling at their feet, nor the best table at the Capitol Grill.

The people still have the power but they don't use it. They can make the politicians grovel at their employers feet, i.e. the public's feet.

Tell them to sign the contract or they will have a contract put out on them, at the polling booths.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 at 12:43:01 AM

Author 0
John Rachel

(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 60 articles, 2489 comments, 2 diaries


Reply to David William Pear:

You've gone right to the heart of the matter. And that's the basis for our entire assault on the current corruption.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 at 1:02:47 AM

Author 0
