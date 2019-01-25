 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Campaign Finance Proposal: Let's Do Away with SOTU

By Thomas Knapp

Donald Trump State of the Union 2018
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))
Well, Trump blinked. In his standoff with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over the 2019 State of the Union address, the president finally conceded that he doesn't get to deliver the speech before a joint session of Congress unless he's invited to do so technically by the House and Senate, but as a practical matter by Pelosi herself. She's going to wait until the ongoing "government shutdown" ends to invite him. He's going to impatiently await that day.

It's not very often that I agree with any politician, let alone Pelosi. When I do, it's usually on "even a stopped clock is right twice a day" grounds. This matter included. I don't really care WHY she withdrew the invitation. I just hope it stays withdrawn. Forever.

The Constitution requires the president to "from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."

It does not require the president to do so in the form of a live speech. While the first two presidents (George Washington and John Adams) gave State of the Union speeches, the third (Thomas Jefferson) just sent a written report as did every subsequent president for more than a century, until Woodrow Wilson revived the speech ritual.

Radio, then television, transformed the State of the Union address from mere constitutional busy work into something else entirely: A free campaign commercial for the sitting president and a shorter one for the opposition party.

The sitting president gets as long as he cares to take Bill Clinton is the record-holder at 89 minutes to harangue his cabinet, the Supreme Court, and both houses of Congress, in front of the American people, on all the major broadcast TV networks and cable news channels). The opposition party gets to respond in kind, usually at much shorter length, with a likely future presidential contender sometimes chosen as that party's face.

Now, I am not a fan of campaign finance law. In my opinion, anyone who wants to donate his or her money to a political candidate should be allowed to do so in any amount.

But that body of law does exist, and the value of, say, two hours of prime time television on all the biggest challenges (not counting the "newsy" countdown stories and post-speech "analysis") far exceeds maximum legal campaign contributions limits. If all of the declared candidates for the next presidential election were given "equal time," that might make it legal. But it would also be boooorrrrring.

It's 2018. The president of the United States doesn't have to schlep down to Capitol Hill to deliver a speech. He can fulfill his constitutional duty with a written report. Or, heck, with a constantly updated web site that automagically updates statistics revealing the "state of the union." If he wants to speechify, he can embed a YouTube video or set up a Google Hangout.

End the "State of the Union" dog and pony show. Permanently.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Rob Kall

Comment by Rob Kall:

I disagree that people should be allowed to donate any amount. Money corrupts politics. It should be taken out of the equation. Citizens United was a disaster for a democracym decided by traitors who opened the doors to foreign influencers invading our political borders

Submitted on Friday, Jan 25, 2019 at 5:30:47 PM

Thomas Knapp

I'm not a big fan of political borders in any case (the Peace of Westphalia was a mistake).


But it would be interesting to take money out of the equation -- no campaign contributions, no campaign spending, no salaries for elected officials, and no tax revenues for them to spend.


Yeah, I'm down with that.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 25, 2019 at 6:16:11 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Citizens United ended our democracy and gave the oligarchs the keys to the kingdom-- period. Carlin nailed it. It's a big club, and it we ain't in it.


Here is a short, wonderful video that I often post because I "cannot get it out of my mind"... It shows clearly the enormous inequality of wealth in a wonderful animated chart about income... and it was produced years ago, before Citizens United gave us a time where 3 American own more wealth than most of our citizens combined. ,

( And Do not miss this Moyers piece on the New Gilded age:

I think every American should read today's warning from billionaire Nick Hanauer to his fellow 1%ers, Our Broken Economy, in One Simple Chart

I believe he's right. It's probably just a matter of time before disenfranchised citizens on the right and left, who have been struggling to make it to (and stay in) the middle class actively revolt against the inequitable distribution of wealth in this country and start coming with pitchforks after rich elites .



Submitted on Friday, Jan 25, 2019 at 10:09:14 PM

Thomas Knapp

The keys to the kingdom were never not in the oligarchs' pockets.


I've always found it kind of ironic -- the reaction to Citizens United proves that the reaction to Citizens United is incorrect. If your vote can't be bought, what makes you think everyone else's can?

Submitted on Friday, Jan 25, 2019 at 10:50:30 PM

