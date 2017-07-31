Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Better Deal Than What?

By       Message Dean Baker     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/31/17

Author 2529
Become a Fan
  (40 fans)

From CEPR

See article on original site

From pixabay.com: Democratic Donkey has a Better Deal! {MID-147492}
Democratic Donkey has a Better Deal!
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The Democratic Party was badly ripped off by the consultant(s) who came up with the name for their new economic agenda, "A Better Deal," unveiled last week. After all, it is not hard to come up with a better deal than the reality TV show star president who is handing as much money as possible to the rich, while taking away people's health care and using his office to line the pockets of his family members.

The Democrats have set a very low bar for themselves. Nonetheless, the agenda does offer some basis for hope that the Democrats may be prepared to reverse some of the upward redistribution of the past four decades, if they ever regain power.

The most encouraging part of what we have seen to date is the discussion of anti-trust policy. Since 1980, the leadership of the Democratic Party was largely in step with the Republicans in viewing anti-trust policy as passe'. The European Union went after Google over its practice of favoring advertisers in search results, the Obama administration did not. And when Facebook looked to use takeovers to eliminate potential competitors like Snapchat and WhatsApp, the Obama administration looked the other way.

In the outline of the Better Deal, the Democrats promise to go after mergers that give companies excessive market power, both in dealing with customers, but also in dealing with suppliers. This could limit the ability of a behemoth like Amazon to depress the pay of authors.

Monopoly power is far from the whole story of the upward redistribution of the last four decades, but lack of competition certainly is a big issue in sectors like telecommunications. It would be a big step forward to have an administration in Washington that took anti-trust policy seriously.

Other parts of the Better Deal are less encouraging. The discussion of drug prices seemed like it was written by people trying to pretend to do something, but who want to assure the pharmaceutical industry they are not really serious.

The original document called for a "special special [sic]" to deal with large drug price increases. It was corrected to "special office," but the typo was perhaps revealing of an effort to suggest complicated actions when the simple steps needed to rein in drug prices are already well-known.

Seventeen Democratic senators, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Sherrod Brown and Kirsten Gillibrand, co-sponsored a bill that called for re-importation of drugs from countries with lower prices. It also called for a fund to buy out patents and for government funding of clinical drug trials. Both of these policies would allow new drugs to be sold at generic prices. This means the next great cancer drug might sell for a few hundred dollars instead of a few hundred thousand dollars.

Then we have the tax credit to businesses to cover the cost of training workers. This one plays to the idea that one of our biggest problems is workers not having the necessary skills.

While it would be good to have a better trained workforce, we don't actually see the most obvious sign of a skills shortage: rapidly rising wages for skilled workers. It is also not clear that a tax credit for businesses is the best way to give workers more skills, as opposed to more funding for community colleges and public universities.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment in the Better Deal is the failure to include anything on finance. There has been a growing consensus within the Democratic Party that the financial sector as currently structured is badly bloated and allows a small group of people to get rich at the expense of the rest of us.

This was a major theme of Bernie Sanders presidential campaign and was part of the motivation for his financial transactions tax (FTT) proposal. We know from WikiLeaks that even the top officials in the Clinton campaign took it seriously enough to consider a FTT themselves. But there is no mention of a FTT in the Better Deal, nor any other measures to rein in the financial sector.

This raises the central problem faced by the Democrats in setting out their agenda. The party has become dependent on campaign contributions from wealthy donors. Many of these are connected to the financial industry, which makes their reluctance to be too harsh on the industry understandable. Others come from the tech sector, which may also explain the lack of interest in prior years in pursuing anti-trust and the push by Democratic administrations for longer and stronger patent and copyright protection.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Dr. Dean Baker is a macroeconomist and Co-Director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, D.C. He previously worked as a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute and an assistant professor at Bucknell University. (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Federal Reserve Board and the Presidential Candidates

The Deficit Hawks Target Nurses and Firefighters

The Attack of the Real Black Helicopter Gang: The IMF Is Coming for Your Social Security

The profit on the TARP and Bernie Madoff

Poverty: The New Growth Industry in America

The Real Reason For The Government Shutdown

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 