Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   4 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

A 70-year-old rookie in the White House

By       Message Bob Gaydos     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/13/17

From youtube.com: House Speaker Paul Ryan attempted to defend Donald Trump's behavior after the Comey hearing by saying that the President is just new to this job
House Speaker Paul Ryan attempted to defend Donald Trump's behavior after the Comey hearing by saying that the President is just new to this job ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Ring of Fire)   Permission   Details   DMCA

By Bob Gaydos

"Give the kid a break; he's new on the job."

Of all the excuses Republicans have come up with for the words and actions of Donald Trump, leave it to feckless Paul Ryan to come up with the dumbest. And Ryan is two heartbeats from the presidency.

Ryan's excuse (I paraphrased for emphasis) came, of course in response to questions about his reaction to the narcissist-in-chief's (NIC's) pressuring former FBI DIrector James Comey to drop an investigation of Michael Flynn, whom Trump had just fired as his national security adviser. "He's a good guy," Comey said the NIC told him in a private meeting. Testifying to a Senate committee, Comey said he agreed with Trump. But he also knew Flynn had neglected to mention several meetings with Russian officials while he was part of the Trump transition team. So, no, Comey, said, he could not "let it go."

More to the point, Comey told the senators he was uncomfortable that the NIC had even asked the then-FBI director -- traditionally an independent official -- to drop an investigation and, furthermore, asked for a pledge of "loyalty" from him. All in private conversations. Inappropriate in spades. Possibly illegal.

Rookie mistake, as far as Ryan is concerned. To quote him precisely: "He's new to government, and so he probably wasn't steeped in the long-running protocols that establish the relationships between DOJ, FBI and White Houses. He's just new to this."

Is that an appropriate excuse for the president of the United States? Ryan was asked. Perhaps not, he acknowledged, adding, "It's just my observation."

FIne. Here's my observation, Mr. Speaker of the House. I like to know that the person widely regarded as leader of the free world has at least some working familiarity with the rules of the road -- the protocols of the office, diplomacy, a sense of history, the basic do's and don'ts of the job. Also, respect for the law of the land. Stuff like that.

"Let's Make a Deal'' was a TV show, not a meeting of NATO countries. "The Godfather" was a novel, then a movie in which Marlon Brando asked a bunch of people for "loyalty," but they weren't in an Oval Office darkened by closed blue curtains, which, on other occasions, might afford a wary FBI director a place to try to hide from the NIC.

There are certain times when "he's new on the job" doesn't cut it. I recently underwent surgery for fractures of my left knee and right wrist. Same accident. The surgeons said they were going to perform the operations simultaneously, since they were on opposite sides of the body and they wouldn't get in each other's way. Only one anesthesia that way, they said.

Sounds good, I said. You guys ever do this before? I asked. Sure, the knee guy reassured me. Is he any good? I asked the nurses. He operates on the Mets' pitchers, they said. OK, I said. No rookie. Knee and wrist are mending well.

A little more personal history from the other side of the issue. As a new court reporter early in my career I made what could have been a serious rookie mistake. After talking to the local district attorney about his most recent grand jury, I wrote an article about the indictments, including someone who was named in a sealed indictment. Sealed indictments are not made public so the people don't know they have been charged with a crime. (For example, some reports have suggested the NIC himself has been named in a sealed indictment.)

"I think you may have broken the law," the DA told me after he read the article in the paper. He was smiling, but I was mortified. My inexperience might have tipped someone off, blown the DA's case " put me before a grand jury?

I was lucky. The DA had his guy and was understanding. He knew I was "new on the job" and had no malicious intent. Still, I was embarrassed and apologized profusely and paid close attention to the rules of the road from thereon. I did not deny or excuse what I had done. I learned a lesson.

This was in a small town in upstate New York, not in the White House. I was maybe 25 years old, fresh out of college, six months of infantry training and a year as a police reporter. Trump is 70 years old and, to hear him tell it, a successful man of the world. The artist of the deal. A brand name. President of the @#$%# United States!

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

https://www.blogger.com/home

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Look at me, would you believe 'the picture of health'?

Falling in love with squats, sort of

On acting my age, whatever that means

Alt-Right: A trumped-up label for bigots

UFO's and global warming -- it's science,folks

Biceps, triceps, deltoids, oh my!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Tom Huckin

Become a Fan
Author 21051

(Member since Sep 4, 2008), 3 fans, 3 articles, 175 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Very very well said!

We could of course all see this coming, including those who voted for him. That's what strikes me the most is that tens of millions of Americans were so pissed off at the Establishment that they were willing to put a Howdy Doody like this, a modern-day Nero, in charge of the most powerful empire in the world. And now we're all going to pay for it.


Somehow this country needs to come up with a viable opposition party that will draw enough of those disaffected voters to loosen the GOP's current stranglehold on American politics. Bernie showed the way but the Clintonites were able to sabotage him. Pelosi, Schumer et al continue to be Democratic deadwood at a time when the party desperately needs new blood. I think the next few years will be critical to the very survival of this country as we imagine it to be.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 5:22:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3267 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

In a sense every POTUS is a rookie because there is no other job like it. But this one has displayed a level of ignorance and incompetence never before seen, beginning on the campaign trail. He had apparently not read the constitution and had little knowledge of what the president even does. He didn't know it would be so hard. Right.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 6:20:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 6 fans, 243 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Paul Ryan the Oh So Smart turns my stomach even more than Trump the Idiot.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 6:40:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Bob Gaydos

Become a Fan
Author 72391

(Member since Oct 6, 2011), 14 fans, 99 articles, 59 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content
Me too.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 7:31:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 