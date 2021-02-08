 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News    H5'ed 2/8/21

7 Steps to Making Your Desires Come True

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment

Holding Your Hopes, Dreams, and Fantasies
Holding Your Hopes, Dreams, and Fantasies
(Image by ??KatB Photography ?? from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Our desires are designed to move through us easily and fluidly, from the inner world of our thoughts and feelings to the external world of form. The energy of a fresh desire is contagious, attractive, and magnetizes to itself the very components that aid in its full manifestation. You know this to be true, for you've experienced many times in your life when something you wanted simply fell into place, or when an opportunity presented itself that felt exactly right. It could be something huge or something incredibly small, but the joy in life is experienced in these moments of effortless manifestation of desire.

Our desires are meant to feel good to us, to inspire us to become better, more expansive, more joyful versions of ourselves. And when we meet our desires with eagerness and positive expectation - they manifest easily, effortlessly, and we enjoy every stage of their unfolding.

Here are the 7 steps for manifesting any desire:

Step 1: Use the contrast of what you don't want to clarify what you do.

Most of our desires are impure. And by this, I don't mean they're hedonistic, immoral, or evil. In fact, I believe that every desire that arises in our hearts is evolutionary, divinely inspired, and worthy of being realized in full. Purity of desire refers to the dominant emotions, or energy, that arises within us when we contemplate it.

Most people don't realize that when they contemplate their important desires, their energy is convoluted or split. Understanding split energy is simple: It means that a certain portion of our energy is devoted to wanting whatever it is we want, but an equal or greater amount of energy is focused in the direction of what we don't want.

For example, imagine you have a desire to lose 15 pounds. If your relationship to this desire was clear and energetically pure, you would focus only on the realization of this goal. Your mind would offer creative ways to alter your food intake and increase your activity level, and you'd happily look forward to reaching your ideal weight.

But most of us have a contradicted, or impure relationship with our desires. Yes, we think about our weight loss goal, and yes, maybe we feel some positive expectation about finally shedding the excess pounds. But mixed in with our desire to create what we do want is an acute awareness of all the things we don't want.

We don't want to agonize over what to wear or struggle to fit into our clothes. We don't want our self-confidence to suffer. We don't want to worry constantly about what to eat or not eat. Perhaps we've been trying to fulfill this desire for a long time, and we don't want to fail again.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Christy Whitman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Christy Whitman is a Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach and Law of Attraction expert, as well as the two time New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All and Taming Your Alpha b*tch. She is also the author of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

7 Steps to Making Your Desires Come True

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Christy Whitman

Become a Fan
Author 518370
(Member since Sep 26, 2020), 1 articles, 1 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Our desires are designed to move through us easily and fluidly, from the inner world of our thoughts and feelings to the external world of form.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 8, 2021 at 7:38:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 