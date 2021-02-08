7 Steps to Making Your Desires Come True

Our desires are designed to move through us easily and fluidly, from the inner world of our thoughts and feelings to the external world of form. The energy of a fresh desire is contagious, attractive, and magnetizes to itself the very components that aid in its full manifestation. You know this to be true, for you've experienced many times in your life when something you wanted simply fell into place, or when an opportunity presented itself that felt exactly right. It could be something huge or something incredibly small, but the joy in life is experienced in these moments of effortless manifestation of desire.

Our desires are meant to feel good to us, to inspire us to become better, more expansive, more joyful versions of ourselves. And when we meet our desires with eagerness and positive expectation - they manifest easily, effortlessly, and we enjoy every stage of their unfolding.

Here are the 7 steps for manifesting any desire:

Step 1: Use the contrast of what you don't want to clarify what you do.

Most of our desires are impure. And by this, I don't mean they're hedonistic, immoral, or evil. In fact, I believe that every desire that arises in our hearts is evolutionary, divinely inspired, and worthy of being realized in full. Purity of desire refers to the dominant emotions, or energy, that arises within us when we contemplate it.

Most people don't realize that when they contemplate their important desires, their energy is convoluted or split. Understanding split energy is simple: It means that a certain portion of our energy is devoted to wanting whatever it is we want, but an equal or greater amount of energy is focused in the direction of what we don't want.

For example, imagine you have a desire to lose 15 pounds. If your relationship to this desire was clear and energetically pure, you would focus only on the realization of this goal. Your mind would offer creative ways to alter your food intake and increase your activity level, and you'd happily look forward to reaching your ideal weight.

But most of us have a contradicted, or impure relationship with our desires. Yes, we think about our weight loss goal, and yes, maybe we feel some positive expectation about finally shedding the excess pounds. But mixed in with our desire to create what we do want is an acute awareness of all the things we don't want.

We don't want to agonize over what to wear or struggle to fit into our clothes. We don't want our self-confidence to suffer. We don't want to worry constantly about what to eat or not eat. Perhaps we've been trying to fulfill this desire for a long time, and we don't want to fail again.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).