 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 2/27/23

2FA Change: Good for Twitter, Good for Twitter's Users

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

U2F.USB-Token.
U2F.USB-Token.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Bautsch)   Details   Source   DMCA

Seldom a day goes by without some new controversy on, or about, Twitter. Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform worked like a mainline injection of methamphetamine to boost that effect. Consider a February 15 announcement which, even a year ago, would likely have struck most people as boring and technical:

"[S]tarting today, we will no longer allow accounts to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers. ... We encourage non-Twitter Blue subscribers to consider using an authentication app or security key method instead."

And, just like that, Twitter users began grabbing for paper bags to hyperventilate into and calling their doctors for panic attack medication prescriptions. Selected tweets:

"Two factor authentication should not be gatekept for people who pay."

"This is like a landlord charging extra for locks on apartment doors."

"[R]emoving two factor authentication and making ppl PAY FOR IT?? when it should be offered no matter what (and is on most websites) is beyond messed up."

Clue#1: Twitter did not remove Two-Factor Authentication.

Clue #2: Twitter is not requiring anyone to pay for Two-Factor Authentication.

You can still use Two-Factor Authentication on Twitter.

You can still use Two-Factor Authentication on Twitter without paying Elon Musk for a Twitter Blue subscription (and, depending on the method you choose, without paying anyone anything).

What you can't do is use a particular method of Two-Factor Authentication -- a method that was, according to Wired magazine as of last November, already "melting down" -- on Twitter unless you're a Twitter Blue subscriber.

You can download a free authentication app for your phone, or you can use a "hardware key" that's cheap (mine cost less than $20), convenient (plug it into your computer, press the little flashing button on it, and you're good to go), and works across many sites/platforms (I use mine on, among other sites, Twitter, Facebook, Google, Dropbox, and Microsoft).

Why the change?

To boost Twitter Blue subscriptions? Well, maybe.

Or maybe because, as Musk says, "Twitter is getting scammed by phone companies for $60M/year of fake 2FA SMS messages."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend