(16) How Libertarianism is a Poison that's Crept into America (Part 1)

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

Now that Robert Kennedy Jr. says, "I've always been aligned with libertarians on most issues" let's look at how libertarianism would work out in America, and where it came from in the first place...

Anti-vaxxer hero and Democratic primary nominee Robert Kennedy Jr. says, according to news reports:

"I've always been aligned with libertarians on most issues."

Bobby, of course, isn't the only one. It's high fashion across the GOP to claim your Libertarian credentials; Ron (and now Rand) Paul turned it into a moneymaking scam, and most all of the Putin Caucus in the GOP love to talk up libertarianism, as do multiple rightwing billionaires. Senator Mike Lee proclaims himself a Libertarian, and has for years.

We see it writ large in the rhetoric of Republican members of Congress and conservative pundits who argue that shutting the government down is a good thing, because most government functions are "unnecessary" or "woke."

So let's take a look at how libertarianism would work out in America, and where it came from in the first place.

Generally speaking, Libertarians don't believe in democracy, which, they say, should be replaced by "the magic of the marketplace" or at least the "magic" of people made rich by the marketplace running the country's essential services.

Here's the one question that always stops libertarians dead in their tracks when they come on or call into my radio/TV program to proclaim the wonders of their political ideology:

"Please name one country, anywhere in the world, any time in the last 7000 years, where libertarianism has succeeded and produced general peace and prosperity?"

There literally is none. Nowhere. Not a single one. It has never happened. Ever.

If it had, that country would be on the tip of every Libertarian's tongue, the way Democratic Socialists talk about Norway or Denmark where the full-on Social Democracy and regulated capitalism experiment has succeeded for generations.

Doing my show from Copenhagen a few years ago, I had one of that nation's top conservative politicians on.

"So, you're one of the nation's leading conservatives," I said. "I guess that means you want to privatize Denmark's national healthcare system?"

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).