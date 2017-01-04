Refresh  
Politics as Pychopathology: Trump's Attention Deficit and Oppositional Disorder

My friend who not only has a PH.d in theoretical physics and 40 years of experience as a psychiatrist, and whose specialty is diagnosis, tells me that not only is Donald Trump "a f*cking idiot" but has severe ADD, the affliction I know from having taught special education for 20 years.

Adhdbrain
Adhdbrain
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

ADD means a person is unable to focus, unable to read a book, unable to listen to a reasoned argument, and instead jumps from one thing to another, favoring wisecracks, bumper-sticker ideas, and tweets. It is often covered up with angry outbursts and mood swings. it incorporates forgetfulness with, in the case of leaders, the propaganda tactic of providing few, brief Big Lies, repeated over and over in a hypnotic fashion to create blind sheep followers.

My 20 years of teaching special ed gave me 20,000 hours teaching, coping with, and seeking to understand personality disorders which prevent people from learning. ADD obviously makes study difficult; oppositional disorder makes many otherwise intelligent children fail to learn as they expend their energy on fighting with their teachers, getting in trouble, being a pain in the ass.

I would add, based on my experience, that oppositional disorder is often a reaction to the experience of ADD, the inability to focus, learn, and thus succeed. Those with these disorders who do "succeed" are often the very authoritarian bosses and leaders who create hell for everyone else. One way to avoid this hell is to join the gang and follow the Leader.

Dealing with pain in the ass customers. | Lawn Care Business ...
Dealing with pain in the ass customers. | Lawn Care Business ...
(image by lawnchat.com)   License   DMCA   Details
Sue them!

I will note only that Donald Trump, by his own account, threw rocks at a neighbor's toddler (sadism plus disobeying command to stop throwing rocks), punched a teacher, got into numerous fights, and got kicked out of school as a "ruffian." His fights with his own Republican candidates, plus the press, plus his won staff, plus his 3 marriages, all point to the same disorder: an irrational need to fight, to oppose.

I don't think there is any more reason to persuade anyone that he has an oppositional temperament and used it to create the anti-establishment, anti-political correctness movement as the basis for how a bully can forge a path to power, using his own mental disease as a way of attracting equally ADD and OD followers. We find this mental disorder in other tyrants, including Hitler, Mussolini, and other fascist rulers who redirect anger and hatred to form a kind of illusion of unity as the basis of power. In the end, it leads to disaster.

Aside -- Arts and Politics from the Armpit of America
Aside -- Arts and Politics from the Armpit of America
(image by normal2016.wordpress.com)   License   DMCA   Details
The following is from an article which shows how Trump repeats himself. It could be a lack of focus (giving himself time to think of the next words) or a form of verbal bullying...or both. At any rate, it resonates with the propaganda tactic of repetition. The following interview is prefaced by a Vanity Fair Author, which Trumpo still hates, revealing another character disorder: the holding of grudges.

A friend pointed out recently that Donald Trump has an odd -- they called it annoying -- affectation when he speaks.

It's a stutter of sorts, in which he repeats what he just said. It doesn't come across as repetition for emphasis. It comes across as a speech impediment, or perhaps more to the point, a thought impediment.

Here are three separate examples from a single Trump speech I reviewed:

I beat China all the time. All the time.

And it only makes common sense. It only makes common sense.

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content

I am trying, in this essay, to bring together my 20 years of teaching the learning disabled (ADD, ADHD, OD) whose learning problems are not a lack of intellect but distracting impairments such as lack of focus, anger, and the impulse to bully or attack.

I find all in Donald Trump and explore the way that his own deficits (inability to read a book inability to follow complex arguments, impulse to strike out, desire to punish, etc) have been used to shape a message which appeals to followers who also lack the ability to focus, anger, and the desire for revenge.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 4, 2017 at 8:10:50 PM

