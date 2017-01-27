- Advertisement -



Joseph Goebbels - Wikipedia

"It.... becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State." --- Joseph Goebbels, German Minister of Propaganda, 1933-1945

The repression of dissent has two tools: "alternative" facts and intimidation ("Shut up."). If that fails, there is always raw force, the Police State Trump promised. This ultimate mechanism does not repress dissent so much as eliminate dissenters.

Recently, both of Trump's ministers of propaganda have promoted these measures to eliminate or degrade dissent.



Kellyanne Conway: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know | Heavy.com

Kellyanne Conway presented the idea of "alternative facts" as a way of sanitizing lies and giving them equal status with objective truth (such as crowd sizes). Steve Bannon, Goldman-Sachs alumni and head of the neo-fascist alt-right, has told the media to "Shut up."

Public intellectuals like Paul Craig Roberts have aided this crackdown on free speech by claiming that both the recounts initiated by Jill Stein are Soros-funded attempts to execute a "coup" and by claiming that the millions of protesters against Trump are being paid by Soros or the CIA. This attempt to delegitimize both the right to fair elections (which requires the right to recounts) and protest is part of the effort to create an intellectual basis for fascism.....and we need to look no further than Hitler (whose speeches Trump studied) and Goebbels, the role model for both Conway and Bannon.



Steve Bannon Accused of Having White Supremacist Views

The major pillars of propaganda are:

1. Make a lie big enough, absurd enough, that few will believe anyone would tell such a whopper. Goebbels asserts that the bigger the lie, the more it will be believed. A good example is that Trump has demonized the undocumented immigrant population as very dangerous ("They are rapists...criminals), while the objective fact is that undocumented workers are the most law abiding and non-violent members of the community: in 2018, there were 14, 138 murders in the US and 8 were committed by undocumented workers.

Yet Trump has promised to make every violent act by an undocumented immigrant headline news, tho their rate of violent crime is 99% lower than US citizens. (Source: US Bureau of Prisons). That is why I suggest that what Jews were for Hitler (ie the most defenseless population), Mexicans are for Trump. The second key feature of fascist propaganda is to repeat the lie over and over until it is believed.

The third feature is in Goebbels Principles of Propaganda, #18, which ties all these lies together:

PROPAGANDA MUST FACILITATE THE DISPLACEMENT OF AGGRESSON BY SPECIFYING THE TARGETS FOR HATRED



Scapegoat Counselling | Vancouver BC | Video | Glynis Sherwood

This is exactly how Trump started his campaign, with the Big Lie about immigrants, repeated endlessly and fortified by the promise to build a wall, and then displacing white working class anger at neo-liberal victimization onto the least protected group, the peaceful and hard-working Mexican population of people denied legal protection.

When that target of hatred has been exhausted (ie it worked to elect Trump), creates new enemies: "The media is the enemy."

There is Principle #10:

: MATERIAL FROM ENEMY PROPAGANDA MAY BE UTILIZED IN OPERATIONS WHEN IT HELPS DIMINISH THAT ENEMY'S PRESTIGE OR LENDS SUPPORT TO THE PROPAGANDIST'S OWN OBJECTIVE.

With the media itself "the enemy," call it dishonest over and over, call it fake news, and call the journalists "bad people." Scapegoat the media.



THE LIBERTY OF THE PRESS | Foundation Truths

With the media on the defensive, that leaves only the people themselves, 2/3 of whom distrust and disapprove of Trump, to shut down. Those (the majority) who cannot be seduced with lies constitute the main enemy of those who rule without consent.

And that is the basis of the attempt to characterize protesters as paid stooges.

Repeat they are being paid by Soros enough times and.......................the 1/3 who support Trump will believe it. But what about the rest of us, the 2/3 who do not believe it?

This is where Goebbels last principle of propaganda comes into play:

PRINCIPLE 19: PROPAGANDA CANNOT IMMEDIATELY AFFECT STRONG COUNTER-TENDENCIES; INSTEAD IT MUST OFFER SOME FORM OF ACTION OR DIVERSION, OR BOTH.



Kelly MIller Circus -- America's One Ring Wonder ?

The counteraction to public protest can include such actions as calling in the National Guard first to deal with violence in cities like Chicago and then later extended to protests themselves. Diversions an include fake fights with intelligence, insulting foreign nations (The Chinese are "rapists" and Mexico is sending criminals and will pay for the Wall), and fake moves in all directions ( "Nato is obsolete." "I am a big fan of Nato." US intelligence agencies are "like Nazi Germany" and "I love the CIA." ).

Donald Trump is a master of diversion; he can attract the attention of the entire world with a tweet. And. He understands well that if caught in a lie, change the subject or kill the messenger. He is, as he has said, a master of "denial."

The presentation of alternative facts (lies) and the message that the press should "Shut up" both reinforce the way that totalitarian states manage lack of support and the resulting dissent: lies and intimidation both re-enforce each other. And if the people rise up by the millions, attack them as paid actors funded by convenient scapegoats like Soros.

In the end, the program to delegitimize the media and dissent is an attempt to invalidate the power of the truth and to characterize the People themselves as the Enemy.

And this takes us back to the primary basis of fascist propaganda: ""It.... becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State."

At this point, with the majority of the People opposing Trump, the People become the enemy, and we can look back briefly to see how this concept has been the underpinning of totalitarian rule from the USSR to the 3d Reich:

"Vladimir Lenin after coming to power, said: :

::,,,,all leaders of the Constitutional Democratic Party, a party filled with enemies of the people, are hereby to be considered outlaws, and are to be arrested immediately and brought before the revolutionary court" The Nazis simply abolished all parties (as did Boris Yeltsin in the Russia of the 90's), all dissenting media, and threw the Social Democrats, Marxists, and trade union leaders in the death camp at Dachau all the while claiming to be "the true socialist." The trajectory is obvious: demonize, then exterminate.

Bertolt Brecht - Wikipedia

In The Solution, Bertold Brecht epitomized the entire totalitarian program of dealing with dissent: " Some party hack decreed that the people

had lost the government's confidence

and could only regain it with redoubled effort.

If that is the case, would it not be simpler,

If the government simply dissolved the people

And elected another?





The effort to dissolve the media, real facts, and the protest of the people has led to this: a regime claiming that protesters are fake, crowd sizes are fake, and the media is fake.





So f*cking shut up! In the Three Penny Opera, Brecht once more catches the flavor of fascist rule:

"The main objective is to learn to think crudely. Crude thinking is the great one's thinking."







Being An Employee In The Age Of Trump: A Guide To Keeping Your ...

The question that remains is how should we respond to this attempt to make us, the majority, the enemy and to make the media the enemy?

I will leave that question open for others to provide answers.



We're Taught From Birth to Obey Authority--But What Should We Do If ...

I conclude with the words of Camus in

The Rebel: "When I rebel, WE exist."





