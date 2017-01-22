- Advertisement -



George Soros is Right

Is this the man paying the millions of protesters?

Paul Craig Roberts, who is now a regular on Russian TV, claims in his latest article that the protesters are being paid $50 an hour. In Who is Paying Protesters to Disrupt Trump's Inauguration, he claims:"..... big money is organizing a Maidan-like protest against Trump's inauguration. Where would all this money come from? George Soros, the National Endowment for Democracy, the CIA?

This report from Sputnik and Global Research shows large sums offered for protesters who will disrupt Trump's inauguration. If these ads are not hoaxes, clearly large sums of money are at

work doing the military/security complex's dirty work. https://sputniknews.com/us/201701171049697952-ads-offering-thousands-protest-trump/

"Job advertisements running in 20 cities across the US are offering $2,500 a month for 'operatives' willing to protest the upcoming inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

"San Francisco-based Demand Protest posted ads on Backpage.com, seeking applicants who would like to 'Get paid fighting against Trump!' Along with the monthly $2,500 retainer, the company offers a 'standard per-event pay of $50/hr."



Today's march is likely larger than the I Have a Dream rally: who paid those people?

Demandprotest describes itself thus: "We are strategists mobilizing millennials across the globe with seeded audiences and desirable messages. With absolute discretion a top priority, our operatives create convincing scenes that become the building blocks of massive movements. When you need the appearance of outrage, we are able to deliver it at scale while keeping your reputation intact." There is nothing like advertising that you are a fraud! In addition, Demandprotest claims it has organized so far 48 operations with 17 campaigns. It did this while only being registered since Dec. 2, 2016. Can you say false flag?

PCR has in previous articles claimed that protesters and the recount were funded by Soros. Why is such fake news taken seriously by a man who claims we need an authoritarian leader like Trump (whom he calls Trump the Great) and that the recount was an attempt at a coup?

He sometimes hedges his claims by saying ("unless this an internet hoax."). If he had checked the latest source he is promoting to his 4 million readers and the 35 million who daily tune into Russian TV, he would have found the following: these organizations are frauds. At $50 an hour, the 3 million or more marching today (let's say for 4 hours) would cost Soros of the CIA (how do you pay 3 million people? How do you even know who they are?)over half a billion for just one day of protest. Can you say fake news?

Those like PCR claiming that the protesters are paid stooges and that a recount is a coup attempt are linking up behind the big lies that have brought Trump to power. They have ceased to be dissenters and have become propagandists for the Biggest Liar now claiming to represent the American people, who, today, have shown that he is not their leader but a pretender.

I have written this in haste as I am on my way to the march in downtown Santa Cruz, a small town of 50,000 (which voted against Trump by 92-96%), where I expect many thousands to share my outrage at the Trump coup and our unity in standing for democracy and decency. I have not signed up with Demandprotest so I won't be receiving my $50 a hour!

For those who enjoy fake news, see click here with the article entitled

" Where would all this money come from? George Soros, the National Endowment for Democracy, the CIA?"

To Paul Craig Roberts, whose goal is to delegitimize both recounts and protests, I say: Have you no shame?

Ok, it's time to head to the march. See you there, fellow actors!