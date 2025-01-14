Zionists and the California Drought? Actions and more

Yesterday we had the annual retreat for the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University (palestinenature.org). We reviewed the amazing progress done in 2024 in research, education, conservation and community service not just for West Bank and for Gaza Strip but for the region and globally. Stay tuned for the annual report. But our local, regional, and global goals for 2025 are even more ambitious and we will be covering those in these postings shortly. We do need YOUR support. Email us for details and/or join our monthly gathering of friends, volunteers, staff, and supporters first Saturday of the month 8 PM Palestine time online.

We must intenify our efforts to halt the genocide, ecocide, the land grab, destruction, ethnic cleansing, improsonment and torture. We must increase our efforts as indigenous people of Palestine with help of a growing global movement. The Palestinian "authority" (which has no authority and serves as a Vichy government) continues doing what it was doing for 30 years: begging the Israeli and Western government to give them something. They kept claiming staying in our land hoping for pity is a "national program" to get a statelet. The definition of madness is saying and doing the same thing every time for decades and expecting/hoping things get better when they only get worse. Those in positions of power ensure the people remain mentally colonized. I wish people understand that at this stage of the game, the only way to break the spiral downwards is decolonize globally by stronger collective action

Convicted criminal tRump (aka president of the decaying empire) supported te genocide and stated he was pleased that Israeli leaders did not listen to Biden (as if genocide Joe did anything other than give the genocidal leaders everything they asked for). tRump repeatedly threatened "hell" to the region if the Israeli prisoners are not released before he takes office!! 25,000 Palestinian political prisoners/prisoners of war can continue to be tortured and killed as far as this new Caesar is concerned. So what hell more than burning people alive and killing on average 43 children a day for 461 days? I shudder to think! Should another 20,000 children be killed? Should the 20-30% of structures in Gaza not demolished or destroyed be nuked? Should he implement the Israeli plan so that even water is not entering in the tiny amounts it is entering? Should the West Bank be ethnically cleansed and leveled like most of Gaza? Should the 1.5 million with communicable diseases due to lack of hygiene in Gaza Strip be condemned to death? What is a worse hell than what is happening now?

More on Dr. Abu Safiya.

Palestinian representative at UN gets emotional.

UN: Israeli occupation forces blocked most and impeded the rest of aid shipments to north Gaza.

John Oliver explains the West Bank.

Jeffrey Sachs and Aaaron Wood discuss American Exceptionalism and the deep state.

Israel still can't find any 7 October rape victims, prosecutor admits [this lie about rapes carried out by Hamas is repeatedly proven a lie and yet US and Israeli politicians will not apologize for tis defamation) Meanwhile proven rapes of Palestinians continue in Israeli jails. But this is classic Zionism/Israelism: accuse the indigenous people of what you do.

Lancet Study Finds Official Gaza Death Toll Likely a 41% Undercount.

How Henry Kissinger Broke the Middle East.

Biden is leaving a disgraceful legacy on Gaza.

How BIDEN, NATO & the West DESTROYED UKRAINE

The Zionist pair that took California water and got rich from it. But I personally think the fact that tens of billions of taxdollars (including at least 8 billion from California) went to Israel and no money left for firefighters in the US is an even bigger scandal.

ACTION: Ask governments to stop Israel closing down UNRWA.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

