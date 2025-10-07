 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/7/25  

Wave of genocide marks 2 years, flotilla and more

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

As we mark 2 years (731 days) of (the acceleration of )genocide, we notice a changed world around us. The genocide can't be hidden, the attempts to shield the perpetrators and shift the blame are not workng any more, global opinion surveys show dramatic increase in opposition to zionism and imperialism, Western hypocrisy is exposed, people are tested and they are neither on the side of genociders or the side of the indigineous people of Palestine. Even Palestinian and Arab corrupt politicians are exposed. Pleasekeep pushing, keep fighting the good fight, keep hope alive, we shall overcome one day. A luta continua!!

GENOCIDE News Interactive timeline at two years. Names of the victims of the genocide Living in the Remnants of Gaza City. Israel kills at least 70 in Gaza despite Trump order to stop 'immediately'. Meanwhile, two more children die of starvation in Gaza. MUST SEE video.

FLOTILLA news. Flotilla New Wave of 9 boats heading to Gaza. Kidnapped members of the Global Sumud Flotilla engaged in hunger strike in Ketziot prison. This is a leader from the flotillas talking back to IsHell military who were threatening their boat via radio. PLEASE listen to his response, and memorize his talking points. Thats the whole issue in one minute! Greta Thunberg speaks after release from IsHell The Liberal Abandonment Of Greta Thunberg [IMHO Liberals are waking up and so are conservatives] message of thanks from Gaza.

Volunteers on Palestinian farms are more valuableand scarcethan ever.

RATIONAL ANALYSIS John Mearsheimer EXPOSES Israels Dirty Secret: The Jewish state is behaving like Nazis.

Why the West Clings to a Settler State Thats Already Dying-Israels Collapse Exposes the Rot of Empire.

Daniel Levy on the tRump-Satanyahu plan: sinister and delusional.

And Diana Butto... the plan reeks of colonialism.

Israeli dominance and the purchase of the American soul - with money we give them.

Prof. Mearsheimer: Israel is a moral and strategic albatross around the US neck.

Max Blumenthal : Charlie Kirk and Zionist Billionaires.

Jeffrey Sachs: 4 Ways to Fix Americas Deeply Destructive and Humiliating Relationship With Israel, Highlights.

Declassified UK: Teva Pharmaceuticals aiding war.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive ways to act.

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Thing About Lighting Rods

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend