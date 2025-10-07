Wave of genocide marks 2 years, flotilla and more

As we mark 2 years (731 days) of (the acceleration of )genocide, we notice a changed world around us. The genocide can't be hidden, the attempts to shield the perpetrators and shift the blame are not workng any more, global opinion surveys show dramatic increase in opposition to zionism and imperialism, Western hypocrisy is exposed, people are tested and they are neither on the side of genociders or the side of the indigineous people of Palestine. Even Palestinian and Arab corrupt politicians are exposed. Pleasekeep pushing, keep fighting the good fight, keep hope alive, we shall overcome one day. A luta continua!!

GENOCIDE News Interactive timeline at two years. Names of the victims of the genocide Living in the Remnants of Gaza City. Israel kills at least 70 in Gaza despite Trump order to stop 'immediately'. Meanwhile, two more children die of starvation in Gaza. MUST SEE video.

FLOTILLA news. Flotilla New Wave of 9 boats heading to Gaza. Kidnapped members of the Global Sumud Flotilla engaged in hunger strike in Ketziot prison. This is a leader from the flotillas talking back to IsHell military who were threatening their boat via radio. PLEASE listen to his response, and memorize his talking points. Thats the whole issue in one minute! Greta Thunberg speaks after release from IsHell The Liberal Abandonment Of Greta Thunberg [IMHO Liberals are waking up and so are conservatives] message of thanks from Gaza.

Volunteers on Palestinian farms are more valuableand scarcethan ever.

RATIONAL ANALYSIS John Mearsheimer EXPOSES Israels Dirty Secret: The Jewish state is behaving like Nazis.

Why the West Clings to a Settler State Thats Already Dying-Israels Collapse Exposes the Rot of Empire.

Daniel Levy on the tRump-Satanyahu plan: sinister and delusional.

And Diana Butto... the plan reeks of colonialism.

Israeli dominance and the purchase of the American soul - with money we give them.

Prof. Mearsheimer: Israel is a moral and strategic albatross around the US neck.

Max Blumenthal : Charlie Kirk and Zionist Billionaires.

Jeffrey Sachs: 4 Ways to Fix Americas Deeply Destructive and Humiliating Relationship With Israel, Highlights.

Declassified UK: Teva Pharmaceuticals aiding war.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive ways to act.

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French