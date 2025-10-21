

White house Being Demolished

(Image by Meidas Touch) Details DMCA



NPR reports, On Monday the White House started tearing down part of the East Wing, the traditional base of operations for the first lady, to build President Trump's $250 million ballroom despite lacking approval for construction from the federal agency that oversees such projects.

Dramatic photos show construction equipment tearing into the East Wing facade and windows, though the federal agency that oversees such projects has not approved President Trump's 90,000-square-foot, $250 million ballroom.

(In July, Trump said of the construction,)"It'll be near it but not touching it and pays total respect to the existing building, which I'm the biggest fan of."

Caroline Leavitt said, "Nothing will be torn down."

Meidas Touch co-founder Ben Meiselas, issued a plea to anyone with legal standing: A lawsuit needs to be immediately filed against the Trump regime to block further destruction of the East Wing, thundered Ben Meiselas on a MeidasTouch broadcast that cut through the chaos like an emergency siren from a saner world. Its a violation of Article I's power of the purse, of the National Capital Planning Act, of the Emoluments Clause, of common sense and decency! He said it wouldnt touch the White House, but that was fraud, fraud! He said he'd pay for it himself, but now hes asking oligarchs for $25 million a pop to get their names etched into the building!

You can take this Meidas Touch poll now and make your voice heard.