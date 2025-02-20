 
Login/Register Login | Register
164 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News    H3'ed 2/20/25

Tomgram: Andrea Mazzarino, The Silence Is Deafening

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Tom Engelhardt
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Tom Engelhardt
Become a Fan
  (29 fans)

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Boy, Donald Trump couldn't be more graphic in telegraphing the way he's planning to treat detained illegal immigrants, could he?

A little background first: starting in 2002, the U.S. sent prisoners from the disastrous Global War on Terror it launched in response to the 9/11 attacks, some already tortured at CIA "black sites" abroad, to a prison offshore of American justice at the U.S. military base in Guanta'namo Bay, Cuba. At one time, there were 790 inmates in that prison and, even today, despite president after president claiming (or implying) that he would close the prison, it's never quite been cleared of its war on terror inmates. After all these years, 15 of them still remain there.

Now, in the second age of Trump, more than 23 years after the 9/11 attacks, as TomDispatch regular Andrea Mazzarino makes clear today, the war on terror is all too literally coming home. President Trump's" I had the urge to write "regime" here" administration has now sent the first of what could, in the end, be up to 30,000 illegal immigrants to that U.S. military base at Guanta'namo Bay. The initial group of them, reportedly 10 Venezuelan gang members (or maybe not), while not being put in the infamous prison with those 15 remaining detainees from the war on terror abroad, have indeed been incarcerated in a detention facility that once reportedly housed al-Qaeda terror suspects.

Such a reality gives "history repeats itself" grim new meaning, as the second era of Donald Trump begins in eye-opening fashion with a potentially bloodcurdling domestic war of terror. With that in mind, let Mazzarino take you into the world of Donald Trump's "immigrant problem." (Don't close your eyes!) Tom

The War on Terror Turns Inward
Guanta'namo, Donald Trump's "Immigrant Problem," and the Rest of Us

By

President Donald Trump has made no secret of his disdain for immigrants, particularly the non-white variety from south of our border. His statements that immigrants are "poisoning the blood" of our country," coupled with Fox News reports on Hispanic-appearing migrants who commit crimes, leave little doubt about what he and his allies think of (non-white) immigrants and their contributions to this country.

So it didn't surprise me that he recently began to follow through on his own and his Department of Homeland Security (DHS) leadership's earlier intentions (as far back as 2018) to detain immigrants -- including unaccompanied children -- at military posts. Earlier this month, the first deportation flight carried a few men from the American mainland to our naval base and Global War on Terror offshore prison site in Guanta'namo Bay, Cuba. Trump's spokesperson Karoline Leavitt referred to those migrants as "the worst criminal illegal aliens" and "the worst of the worst." The flight apparently included members of a gang from Venezuela. Yet troops had already been ordered to ready the base in Cuba to house some 30,000 immigrants -- a dramatic increase in its capacity -- in military tent encampments meant to supplement existing detention facilities there.

The move is part of President Trump's signature public policy initiative: to deport millions of immigrants living in the U.S. without clear legal status. Some 40% of those Trump deems "illegal" and has targeted for deportation actually have some sort of official permission to be here, whether because they already have temporary protected status, a scheduled date in immigration court, or refugee or asylum status.

Since none of them wear their immigration status on their shirts (thankfully!), it might prove unnerving indeed how officers from DHS will be selecting people for interrogation and detention. (It's probably not the guy in front of you at Starbucks with a Scandinavian accent who just ordered a fancy drink.)

Everything from Ku Klux Klan flyers left in towns across the Midwest after the election to Trump's order removing the protected status of schools, healthcare facilities, and places of worship when it comes to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids paints a dire picture. We haven't seen profiling on this scale since the days after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, when the federal government ordered tens of thousands of men of Arab, Middle Eastern, and South Asian descent to register and be fingerprinted, subjecting them to increased surveillance and vigilante violence.

Since then, globally, the U.S. has detained hundreds of thousands of men (and, in some cases, boys) domestically and at that infamous prison in Guanta'namo Bay, many without the ability to challenge their detentions and without the Red Cross surveillance that international law grants them.

Given the way legal standards for the treatment of people detained at federal facilities have eroded over the last two and a half decades, what may happen to tens of thousands of migrants at incarceration centers like Guanta'namo in the years to come can only be a matter of grim speculation. However, one thing is clear: whatever the treatment of the "worst of the worst" at or near that infamous prison, now a recyclable holder for whoever is the enemy of the day, it will be hidden from public view. 

My Backyard

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Tom Engelhardt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Tom Engelhardt, who runs the Nation Institute's Tomdispatch.com ("a regular antidote to the mainstream media"), is the co-founder of the American Empire Project and, most recently, the author of Mission Unaccomplished: Tomdispatch (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Guantanamo Prison; Immigrants; Racism; Trump, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Tomgram: Rajan Menon, A War for the Record Books

Tomgram: Nick Turse, Uncovering the Military's Secret Military

Noam Chomsky: A Rebellious World or a New Dark Age?

Andy Kroll: Flat-Lining the Middle Class

Christian Parenti: Big Storms Require Big Government

Noam Chomsky, Who Owns the World?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend