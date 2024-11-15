 
Life Arts   

The Transition Period: Speculation Fun!

Philip Kraske
Looking into the Future
Looking into the Future
(Image by Croydon Clicker)

Well, the elec's been held and so now we know
'At whom eggs to throw, and at whom to vent woe,
'Cause "Trump will fix it!" seems to me quite suspish',
Which these trying times make not so pro-pish,
And force speculation on what Trump might brew:
The likely, possible, expected and due.
.
Drop a bomb on Iran? Will Iz get wrist slapped?
Are long-range for Ukraine the weapon most apt?
Review the pro/con of Rubio at State,
Puzzle if Elon gets per-hour or flat rate.
Which enemies will Trump now toss in the stew?
Those most likely, possible, expected and due.
.
Panel discussions! Experts and professors!
What can we learn from Trump's childhood confessors?
Let's hear from the AIPAC'S top policy ace,
Nobel-short-listed for defense of the race,
OK, he'll opine first, then Jack, Ann, then you,
On the likely, possible, expected and due.
.
Can we bet on a drop in taxes this fall,
A rise in arms-spending and the debt withal?
Do Chinese now worry, do the Russians feel skint,
And is the news they don't all that fit to print?
Yes, there's plenty of nuance to sift and construe
'Bout the likely, possible, expected and due.
.
Oh, these times are great, speculation runs wild,
Columnists and hairdressers equally riled,
Will war arise, the Ship of State hit a shoal?
Who cares? It all slides down the memory hole.
It's free, it's fun, pontification a-slew
'Bout the likely, possible, expected and due.

Philip Kraske

For recitations of my poems, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
