Ralph Nader

Ralph Nader and Normon Solomon do an excellent pubic service here dissecting the demise of the Democratic party. As he has done his entire career, Ralph points the way to fix things -- including the years of Mr. Fix ahead. Below is an embed of the Radio Hour episode the day after the election. It's important to give it a listen. It's intelligent. It's practical.

The Ralph Nader Radio Hour

Read this twice and call "me" in the morning.